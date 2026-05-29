The dead fish at Delhi’s Sanjay Lake are evidence of how fragile Indian cities have become in the face of climate stress

The images emerging from Sanjay Lake in Delhi are disturbing: cracked lakebeds, shrinking pools of water, and hundreds of dead fish floating to the surface during an intense heatwave. Authorities attributed the incident to a leaking pipeline and reduced inflow during repair work. But a city does not lose a lake ecosystem merely because of one damaged pipe. What collapsed at Sanjay Lake was not only a water supply system — it was an entire system of urban ecological accountability.

This is not an isolated environmental accident. It is part of a larger urban pattern playing out across Indian cities, where lakes are increasingly treated as decorative spaces or real estate buffers rather than living ecological infrastructure. And as heatwaves intensify due to climate change, these neglected systems are beginning to fail visibly.

Urban lakes perform functions that cities often notice only after they disappear. They regulate temperature, recharge groundwater, absorb excess rainwater, support biodiversity, and reduce the urban heat island effect — the phenomenon where built-up concrete areas become significantly hotter than surrounding regions. In rapidly expanding cities, these water bodies are among the few natural cooling systems left.

But Indian cities have spent decades weakening them.

Take Bengaluru, once known for its interconnected network of lakes. A IISc-linked study found that the city now contains nearly 200 “heat archipelagos” — clusters of urban heat islands created by dense construction, disappearing green cover, and degraded water bodies. Built-up areas in Bengaluru increased from 8 per cent in 1973 to 87.6 per cent in 2025, while vegetation and water systems sharply declined. Surface temperatures in some parts now touch nearly 48°C during peak summer.

The ecological decline of Bengaluru’s lakes has become internationally symbolic. Bellandur Lake repeatedly caught fire due to toxic sewage inflow and chemical pollution. The lake also produced massive toxic foam that spilled onto nearby roads. Scientists and activists have long warned that untreated sewage, encroachments, and fragmented governance transformed what was once an interconnected water system into an ecological hazard.

More recently, a Karnataka government survey found that 730 out of 837 lakes in Bengaluru Urban had experienced encroachments, affecting more than 4,200 acres of public land. Officials themselves described it as a “water heritage crisis.”