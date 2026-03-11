The era of permanent climate disaster is upon us
For most of the late 1900s, people thought climate change was something that would happen in the future. Scientists wrote papers that warned about rising temperatures, melting glaciers, and worse storms, but the effects usually seemed far away—something that might happen slowly over decades. That way of thinking has since fallen apart. Climate change is no longer a slow change in the weather; it is a constant force that is changing economies, landscapes, and cultures all over the world.
The world is going through what can best be called a time of chronic climatic disaster. This includes terrible floods in South and Southeast Asia, long droughts in Africa, and heatwaves in Europe. Extreme weather events have become more common and severe in the last few years. Torrential rains have flooded towns that used to have normal monsoon cycles, and places that used to have steady rainfall patterns are now getting rain in different amounts. Floods happen sooner, storms get worse faster, and droughts last longer. The patterns that used to mark the seasons are going away.
This unpredictability is most clear in South and Southeast Asia, where millions of people live in places that are sensitive to climate change, such as river deltas, coastal plains, and mountainous watersheds. Heavy rains have often caused problems with infrastructure in Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines, forcing families to leave their homes and ruining their livelihoods. Recent floods in Southeast Asia show how dangerous these kinds of events can be. Heavy rain caused by warmer oceans and changing weather patterns has caused landslides, flooded communities, and forced thousands of people to leave their homes. Floodwaters have cut off whole towns, and farms have been destroyed in just a few days.
These disasters don’t happen in a vacuum. They are part of a new trend in which extreme weather events are becoming more common. One of the most worrying things about this new climate reality is that there are two very different extremes at the same time. Countries that have a lot of flooding one season are more likely to have a drought the next. This paradox shows that as global temperatures rise, hydrological cycles become less stable, which changes the flow of air and moisture.
Warmer air holds more water, which makes storms bring more rain. Also, higher temperatures speed up the evaporation of water from soils and bodies of water, which makes it more likely that the area will dry out if it doesn’t rain. The result is a climate system that swings wildly between extremes.
India is a good example of this trend. During the monsoon season, a lot of states have had terrible floods, and during the dry season, they have had very little water. This kind of unpredictability puts a lot of stress on farming systems that depend on steady rainfall patterns. Farmers used to plan their crop cycles around the seasons, but now they have to deal with weather that can ruin crops overnight. Governments have to spend their limited resources on disaster relief and rebuilding, which often means taking money away from things like healthcare, education, and infrastructure that would help the country grow.
Climate disasters are changing the way people move around the world, in addition to destroying economies. More and more people are being forced to move, not because of war or job opportunities, but because their homes are becoming unlivable.
More and more people who have to leave places affected by climate change are going to cities. But a lot of cities are already having problems with too many people, not enough housing, and not enough infrastructure. The arrival of climate migrants puts even more stress on the infrastructure of big cities, raising concerns about social inequality and how resources are shared.
Many people think that adaptation is an important part of climate strategy. Cutting emissions is still important for keeping future warming in check, but many of the effects of climate change are already unavoidable because of past emissions. Governments need to spend money on ways to help communities adjust to changes in the environment.
We can make flood defences stronger, early warning systems better, urban drainage systems better, and farming methods that can handle climate change. Nature-based solutions, like restoring mangrove forests and wetlands, can help lower the risk of disasters by soaking up floodwaters and protecting coastlines.
But just being adaptable won’t keep societies safe from the climate extremes that are getting worse. Without big cuts in greenhouse gas emissions around the world, disasters will keep getting worse and happen more often.
The world is now entering a very important time when we can’t take environmental stability for granted. Climate change is no longer just a scientific prediction; it is something that happens every day and affects people all over the world. The time of never-ending disaster doesn’t mean that bad things happen all the time in every place. Instead, it talks about a world where bad weather is the norm. Floods, droughts, and storms are no longer rare events; they happen all the time.
This new reality means that policymakers need to change how they think about things. People can no longer think of disaster management as a short-term response to an emergency. It should be a part of long-term plans for things like infrastructure, farming, city growth, and public health. People all over the world are already getting ready for this uncertain future by coming up with new ways to deal with changing weather. Still, the level of difficulty keeps getting higher. The question facing humanity today is not if climate change will harm our society. It already is. The main problem is figuring out how quickly governments and organisations can adapt to a future where environmental stability is not guaranteed.
The time of climate uncertainty has come. And with it comes the realization that disasters that were once thought to be far away are now happening.
Anusreeta Dutta is a columnist and climate researcher with experience in political analysis, ESG research, and energy policy
