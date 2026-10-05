The EU CBAM is taken to the WTO: What does this mean? 

Russia argues that this system gives rise to a prohibited export subsidy under the SCM Agreement. Its contention is that the criteria used to determine eligibility for free allocation take account of a sector’s exports and therefore make the benefit contingent, at least in part, on export performance. Establishing such a claim would require the panel to address not only whether free allocation constitutes a subsidy, but also whether the relevant conditions establish the type of export contingency prohibited by the SCM Agreement.

The case against CBAM

Russia also challenges CBAM itself under several legal provisions. On MFN treatment, Russia alleges that the mechanism creates additional costs and administrative requirements associated with CBAM certificates and embedded-emissions calculations that may result in differential treatment among products depending on their origin. Russia further argues that the obligation to purchase CBAM certificates amounts to an additional charge on imports above the tariff commitments contained in the EU’s tariff schedule, thereby violating Article II. The dispute also raises Article XI concerns, since Russia characterises requirements relating to authorised CBAM declarants, emissions monitoring, reporting and registration as prohibited non-tariff restrictions, going beyond permissible tariff measures.

Initially hesitant, the EU has reaffirmed its commitment to the multilateral trading system and agreed to the panel’s establishment. Several WTO members, with diverse positions on this issue, including India, as well as some that are in the process of instituting their own carbon border adjustments, have joined as third parties, underscoring the broader stakes surrounding this dispute.

Broader implications

These proceedings could have wider implications for countries introducing or considering carbon-pricing and border-adjustment measures, particularly regarding non-discrimination, the treatment of imported products and the interaction between environmental objectives and trade rules.

The latter is a particularly critical issue. Many countries critical of CBAM invoke the violation of the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), a cornerstone of the multilateral climate regime. Yet this principle lies beyond the scope of WTO covered agreements, creating a legal and normative gap between the two systems.

The panel process is at an early stage, and its eventual findings may lack enforceability without a fully functioning Appellate Body. Nonetheless, the case may ultimately provide greater clarity on the extent to which WTO rules accommodate unilateral climate-related border measures. If the panel finds CBAM or the ETS inconsistent with WTO rules, it could potentially constrain the design of similar measures worldwide. If, however, the EU successfully defends its policies, it may allow other countries to adopt unilateral border adjustments as part of their broader climate strategies.