So, can the gaming industry become greener?

The answer partly depends on whether developers and manufacturers can improve efficiency without compromising the gaming experience.

There are several ways to do this. Developers can optimise game engines, limit unnecessary background processes, manage frame rates and reduce the computational demands of graphics where possible. Even seemingly small design decisions can matter when multiplied across millions of players.

The 2026 research that compared Unity and Unreal Engine found significant differences in energy consumption across different computing tasks. Production-oriented software configurations can reduce power consumption while improving frame rates.

“However, making a game run efficiently doesn’t automatically mean it consumes less electricity,” Yadu Rajiv, Chief Creative Officer of Second Quest game studio and co-founder of gamedev.in, a volunteer-run community for game creators in India. “We might use the resources saved to deliver more detail or higher frame rates.” The point, he says, is that reducing energy consumption needs to be an explicit consideration.

“There are practical opportunities here: avoiding unnecessarily high frame rates in menus, reducing processing when a game is minimised or inactive, and offering settings that let players trade some visual detail or performance for lower power use,” he told Climate Action Live.

Rajiv recommends Microsoft’s sustainability guidance for anyone curious about these approaches.

Hardware manufacturers also have a role

Microsoft has introduced a sustainability toolkit for Xbox developers, including dashboards that provide information about the power consumption and carbon emissions associated with games. The aim is to help developers identify opportunities to make games more energy-efficient. Sony, meanwhile, publishes power-consumption information for its PlayStation consoles.

Its measurements show that a PS5 can consume 214-219 watts during active gameplay, depending on the model and test conditions. In its low-power Rest Mode, consumption can fall to around 0.3 watts when the default low-power setting is used. Some additional functions, such as supplying power to USB ports or maintaining an internet connection, increase consumption.

But hardware efficiency is only half the equation. How people use their devices matters too.

The player has a part to play

Sony's VP of game, product and player experiences, Cory Gasaway, has said that half of PlayStation users turn their consoles off while the other half leave them in Rest Mode.

Rest Mode, while useful for downloading updates and maintaining certain connected functions, still consumes electricity — depending on which features are enabled.

Rest Mode’s low-power settings allow consoles to remain available for updates and other functions without drawing the power required for gameplay. But it illustrates how consumer behaviour can influence electricity consumption.

Leaving a console in a higher-power standby configuration, keeping peripherals connected or playing for longer periods all contribute to the overall energy footprint.

The same applies to PC gamers. Higher frame rates, graphics settings and screen resolutions can increase the workload on graphics processors. Choosing settings appropriate to the display and hardware can help reduce unnecessary power consumption.

The challenge is to make efficient choices easier without asking players to sacrifice the experience they bought the hardware for.

What are the companies committing to?

Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in 2023. Before the acquisition, Activision Blizzard had committed to a roadmap towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including Scope 3 emissions.

Its 2022 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report said that 61 per cent of energy used across its data centres and workplaces came from purchased renewable energy, up from less than 1 per cent in 2021. These are historical figures and should not be mistaken for the company's current performance.

The industry's broader commitments are tracked by Playing for the Planet, an initiative supported by the United Nations Environment Programme. More than 50 games studios are said to be members of the Playing for the Planet Alliance, whose 2025 Impact Report says 70 per cent of members calculate their Scope 3 emissions. Of the members not calculating Scope 3 emissions, 88 per cent are small studios. (Scope 3 emissions are indirect emissions from upstream (suppliers, for instance) and downstream (consumers, for instance) value chains. They are difficult to measure, but can make up 70-90 per cent of a company’s emissions.)

Emissions from the use of sold products remain underreported, even though this category can represent the largest source of emissions for game publishers and studios. Only 46.1 per cent of Alliance members had set net-zero targets for their gaming businesses, unchanged from 2024. In simple terms, this means a company may reduce emissions from its offices and data centres while overlooking the electricity consumed by millions of players using its products.

Games as a tool for climate action

There is another side to this story: Video games are also used to encourage environmental awareness and action.

Rajiv of Second Quest says games let people engage with systems and consequences, and this is an important lever. “A player can explore how decisions about transport, land use or resources affect a world over time. That can make environmental questions tangible, provided we are thoughtful about what our simulations represent and what they leave out,” he says. “At Second Quest, we’re a small team of four working with contractors, and we try to follow practical guidance such as Microsoft’s recommendations for improving energy efficiency in games.”

Playing for the Planet's annual Green Game Jam brings developers together to incorporate environmental themes into their games and raise funds for environmental organisations.

Magic: The Gathering Arena, developed by Wizards of the Coast, raised $25,000 for the Rainforest Alliance and Oceana through in-game content featuring coral reefs, forests and mountains.

Some games take the environmental message further by making ecological destruction central to their narratives.

Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has long explored the conflict between nature and industrialisation. Endling: Extinction Is Forever, developed by Herobeat Studios, puts players in the role of the last mother fox on Earth, trying to protect her cubs in a world devastated by human activity.

Such games can make environmental issues tangible in ways that conventional communication often struggles to. The potential is considerable. Playing for the Planet's 2025 report says its Green Game Jam engaged more than 235 million players with environmental themes and raised $284,000 for nature-related causes.

The next challenge is to establish whether this engagement translates into lasting changes in awareness and behaviour.

Who is watching the gaming industry?

The gaming industry has made some progress towards reducing its environmental footprint, but much of its reporting remains voluntary. Some regulatory developments are promising.

In the EU, games consoles are covered by a voluntary Ecodesign Agreement, recognised by the European Commission. Its latest version, 5.1, was introduced in 2025.

The agreement includes provisions for automatic power-down, power limits in certain operating modes, consumer information on energy efficiency, spare parts and easier disassembly for repair and recycling. The European Commission estimates that the agreement could deliver 41 TWh in energy savings over the lifecycle of the last generation of consoles.

This focus on repairability, resource efficiency and product lifetimes matter is important. But voluntary commitments must translate into accountability.

The industry needs more consistent reporting of energy consumption across game development, hardware manufacturing, data centres and gameplay. It also needs comparable lifecycle assessments and transparent reporting of Scope 3 emissions.

Independent researchers should be able to evaluate claims made by manufacturers and developers, while regulators should consider whether existing energy-efficiency and product-lifetime requirements adequately cover gaming hardware and services.

For now, the industry is still some distance from that level of transparency.

As games become more sophisticated, the environmental question will become harder to avoid.