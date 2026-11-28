A river gurgles through a forest. Sunlight dapples through the canopy, scattering across the water. A grenade explodes, sending up a cloud of smoke that casts a shadow of its own. Somewhere in this world, a player is deciding what to do next. This world looks and feels real, except that it does not exist.
Or rather, it exists in a virtual reality.
This is the extraordinary achievement of modern video games. And it is also an increasingly resource-intensive climate problem.
After 13 years of anticipation, Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on November 19, 2026. The game generated an estimated US $3.79 billion in worldwide retail sales on its first day, the company said. It had also sold 32.5 million units before release. Independent research firm Alinea Analytics subsequently estimated that 44.9 million copies had reached buyers by the end of the opening weekend, though Rockstar has not confirmed that figure.
Behind these virtual worlds lies a very physical infrastructure: powerful computers, graphics processors, gaming consoles, data centres and networks. Manufacturing them requires energy and raw materials. Operating them requires electricity, often substantial amounts of it. And as games become more computationally demanding, these machines and the infrastructure needed to develop and play them do too.
“Due to the sheer size of the game and [the] amount of labour [that goes] into it and the computer power required, I don't see it [as] holistically good for [the] environment during [the development] phase," Ajith Viswanath R J, game designer and founding member of !HOW Game Studio, told Climate Action Live.
We reached out to Rockstar Games to ask if they track or control their carbon footprint, but have not received a response. We shall update the story on hearing from them.
The environmental footprint of gaming extends well beyond the electricity consumed while you play. It begins in development studios, continues through hardware manufacturing and distribution, and accumulates through years of gameplay, downloads and online services.
So, can the gaming industry continue delivering increasingly sophisticated virtual experiences without proportionately increasing its physical environmental footprint?
How much electricity does the global gaming industry consume? Surprisingly, there is no universally accepted estimate.
Available studies use different methodologies, cover different devices and make different assumptions about how long people play. The energy demands vary considerably depending on the device, the game being played, graphics settings, resolution and duration of play.
This makes it difficult to arrive at a reliable global figure.
A 2019 study by researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, published in The Computer Games Journal, measured the energy consumption of 26 gaming systems across 37 game titles and 11 benchmarks. It estimated that gaming accounted for approximately 34 TWh of electricity consumption annually in the United States alone, equivalent to 2.4% of residential electricity consumption in the country.
A 2024 paper, "A Comparative Analysis of Energy Consumption Between the Widespread Unreal and Unity Video Game Engines", examined the energy requirements of two popular game engines. It found substantial differences in energy consumption depending on the engine and the task being performed, including physics simulations and the rendering of static and dynamic objects.
The researchers estimated that optimising game engines could potentially save at least 51 TWh of electricity annually worldwide. To be clear, this was a projection based on an extrapolation of their experimental results, not a measurement of existing global gaming consumption.
What these studies establish is that gaming can be energy-intensive, particularly when high-performance computers and graphics processors are involved. They also cry out for a methodological, peer-reviewed study on the energy consumption of the gaming industry.
The environmental footprint begins long before you start playing a game.
Developing a large, sophisticated game involves teams of programmers, artists, designers, animators and testers working across complex digital environments. Creating realistic landscapes, character movements, lighting and physics requires extensive computing.
As they render digital models and scenes into the images you see on screen, simulation engines calculate how objects move, how water flows and how characters interact with their surroundings. These processes require computing power, particularly when developers repeatedly render, modify and test complex environments.
A 2016 paper, "Efficient Modeling and Analysis of Energy Consumption for 3D Graphics Rendering", examined energy consumption across the graphics-rendering pipeline, including GPU workloads and memory bandwidth. More recent research comparing Unity and Unreal Engine showed that different approaches to game development can produce substantially different energy requirements.
There is also a less visible infrastructure behind development. Studios use high-performance workstations, rendering systems, storage infrastructure and cloud computing services. Developers may repeatedly compile software, run simulations, test different graphics settings and render complex scenes.
Emissions come partly from the electricity consumed by studios. Offices may house hundreds or thousands of employees, computers, monitors, servers, networking equipment and cooling systems. Large production facilities may have additional requirements.
Motion capture, which records the movements of actors to create realistic digital characters, adds another layer of physical production. It involves cameras, lighting, recording systems, computing equipment and specialised studio facilities.
In the 2022 book Digital Games After Climate Change, Benjamin J Abraham presents findings from what he describes as the first survey of energy use and carbon emissions among video game developers, covering studios ranging from individual developers to organisations with more than 200 employees. It combines these findings with corporate disclosures to estimate the industry's carbon footprint.
Abraham finds that the industry accounts for roughly 0.04 per cent of global emissions — comparable to the global film industry — and estimates that game development alone generates around 3 to 15 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent annually. This figure stems from roughly 500,000 directly employed developers (and up to 3 to 4+ million peripheral or contract workers), each producing an estimated 1-5 tonnes of emissions per year through office power and computing.
The computers and consoles used to play games have their own environmental footprint.
Manufacturing them requires extracting and processing materials such as copper, nickel and lithium used in electronic components, batteries and circuit boards.
Research by Clair Barlow and John Durell at the University of Cambridge assessed the materials used in Sony's PlayStation 4. They estimated that producing and distributing a single console generated about 89 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent. This figure covers production and distribution, not the console's entire lifecycle, which would include the electricity consumed during years of use.
Every gamer knows the pressure to upgrade.
As games become more sophisticated, older computers and consoles often struggle to support their graphics, performance and processing requirements. Gamers know the urge to purchase more powerful graphics cards, processors or entirely new systems to enjoy the latest releases.
This creates a cycle of manufacturing, consumption and electronic waste. The environmental cost of a new device includes emissions from mining, semiconductor production, assembly and transportation, even before it is switched on.
The longer a device remains functional and useful, the longer its manufacturing footprint is spread across its years of service. Extending hardware lifetimes through repairs, upgrades and better software optimisation can therefore be an important part of making gaming more sustainable.
Every gaming computer using 1 kWh of electricity does not have the same carbon footprint — emissions depend on the electricity mix powering it.
The same applies to data centres. Facilities powered by renewable electricity will generally have a lower operational carbon footprint than those relying on coal or gas.
As gaming expands, the source of electricity powering devices and digital infrastructure will matter as much as their efficiency.
The infrastructure supporting modern games is not limited to the devices in your room.
Consider an online multiplayer game such as Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty: Warzone or Helldivers 2. Players generally download and install the game on their computers or consoles. Their devices perform most of the graphics rendering and processing needed to run it.
Remote servers manage multiplayer interactions, coordinate players, maintain game states and facilitate communication between users. These servers consume electricity too, as do the networks transmitting information between them and players.
Cloud gaming is similar but different.
It works more like video streaming. Instead of running the game on a player's device, powerful computers in remote data centres do the rendering and processing. The resulting video is streamed to the player's screen, while their inputs are transmitted back to the server.
The advantage is that players can access sophisticated games without owning equally powerful hardware. The trade-off is that the computing burden shifts to data centres, which also need cooling and network infrastructure.
Research shows that cloud gaming can require significantly more energy than playing locally on comparable equipment. In some of the scenarios examined, cloud gaming consumed up to three times as much energy.
A 2026 study commissioned by the UK's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, conducted by Europe Economics, also compared cloud gaming with gaming on a user's own device. Its modelling found higher electricity consumption for cloud gaming across the scenarios examined, largely because of the additional electricity required by data centres and networks. (These are modelled estimates for representative UK scenarios, not universal figures for every gaming setup.)
Consider Call of Duty: Mobile. Its game installation and additional downloadable content include maps, graphics, sound files and updates. Activision's own update documentation distinguishes between the base application and content that players download separately, including high-definition audio and additional maps.
As games become more detailed, the assets they contain can become larger. Higher-resolution textures, more elaborate environments, richer audio and additional downloadable content can increase the volume of data that must be stored and transferred.
Downloading larger files requires more data transmission through networks, which consumes electricity. The computing demands of higher-resolution graphics and more complex visual effects can require more processing from a device's GPU, too, depending on how the game is optimised and the settings used.
(As the study hyperlinked above shows, a larger installation does not automatically mean higher electricity consumption during gameplay. Nor does every additional gigabyte require more server processing every time someone plays. But the broader point stands: increasingly complex games can mean more data to create, store, distribute and process, alongside more demanding hardware to run them.)
The answer partly depends on whether developers and manufacturers can improve efficiency without compromising the gaming experience.
There are several ways to do this. Developers can optimise game engines, limit unnecessary background processes, manage frame rates and reduce the computational demands of graphics where possible. Even seemingly small design decisions can matter when multiplied across millions of players.
The 2026 research that compared Unity and Unreal Engine found significant differences in energy consumption across different computing tasks. Production-oriented software configurations can reduce power consumption while improving frame rates.
“However, making a game run efficiently doesn’t automatically mean it consumes less electricity,” Yadu Rajiv, Chief Creative Officer of Second Quest game studio and co-founder of gamedev.in, a volunteer-run community for game creators in India. “We might use the resources saved to deliver more detail or higher frame rates.” The point, he says, is that reducing energy consumption needs to be an explicit consideration.
“There are practical opportunities here: avoiding unnecessarily high frame rates in menus, reducing processing when a game is minimised or inactive, and offering settings that let players trade some visual detail or performance for lower power use,” he told Climate Action Live.
Rajiv recommends Microsoft’s sustainability guidance for anyone curious about these approaches.
Microsoft has introduced a sustainability toolkit for Xbox developers, including dashboards that provide information about the power consumption and carbon emissions associated with games. The aim is to help developers identify opportunities to make games more energy-efficient. Sony, meanwhile, publishes power-consumption information for its PlayStation consoles.
Its measurements show that a PS5 can consume 214-219 watts during active gameplay, depending on the model and test conditions. In its low-power Rest Mode, consumption can fall to around 0.3 watts when the default low-power setting is used. Some additional functions, such as supplying power to USB ports or maintaining an internet connection, increase consumption.
But hardware efficiency is only half the equation. How people use their devices matters too.
Sony's VP of game, product and player experiences, Cory Gasaway, has said that half of PlayStation users turn their consoles off while the other half leave them in Rest Mode.
Rest Mode, while useful for downloading updates and maintaining certain connected functions, still consumes electricity — depending on which features are enabled.
Rest Mode’s low-power settings allow consoles to remain available for updates and other functions without drawing the power required for gameplay. But it illustrates how consumer behaviour can influence electricity consumption.
Leaving a console in a higher-power standby configuration, keeping peripherals connected or playing for longer periods all contribute to the overall energy footprint.
The same applies to PC gamers. Higher frame rates, graphics settings and screen resolutions can increase the workload on graphics processors. Choosing settings appropriate to the display and hardware can help reduce unnecessary power consumption.
The challenge is to make efficient choices easier without asking players to sacrifice the experience they bought the hardware for.
Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in 2023. Before the acquisition, Activision Blizzard had committed to a roadmap towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including Scope 3 emissions.
Its 2022 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report said that 61 per cent of energy used across its data centres and workplaces came from purchased renewable energy, up from less than 1 per cent in 2021. These are historical figures and should not be mistaken for the company's current performance.
The industry's broader commitments are tracked by Playing for the Planet, an initiative supported by the United Nations Environment Programme. More than 50 games studios are said to be members of the Playing for the Planet Alliance, whose 2025 Impact Report says 70 per cent of members calculate their Scope 3 emissions. Of the members not calculating Scope 3 emissions, 88 per cent are small studios. (Scope 3 emissions are indirect emissions from upstream (suppliers, for instance) and downstream (consumers, for instance) value chains. They are difficult to measure, but can make up 70-90 per cent of a company’s emissions.)
Emissions from the use of sold products remain underreported, even though this category can represent the largest source of emissions for game publishers and studios. Only 46.1 per cent of Alliance members had set net-zero targets for their gaming businesses, unchanged from 2024. In simple terms, this means a company may reduce emissions from its offices and data centres while overlooking the electricity consumed by millions of players using its products.
There is another side to this story: Video games are also used to encourage environmental awareness and action.
Rajiv of Second Quest says games let people engage with systems and consequences, and this is an important lever. “A player can explore how decisions about transport, land use or resources affect a world over time. That can make environmental questions tangible, provided we are thoughtful about what our simulations represent and what they leave out,” he says. “At Second Quest, we’re a small team of four working with contractors, and we try to follow practical guidance such as Microsoft’s recommendations for improving energy efficiency in games.”
Playing for the Planet's annual Green Game Jam brings developers together to incorporate environmental themes into their games and raise funds for environmental organisations.
Magic: The Gathering Arena, developed by Wizards of the Coast, raised $25,000 for the Rainforest Alliance and Oceana through in-game content featuring coral reefs, forests and mountains.
Some games take the environmental message further by making ecological destruction central to their narratives.
Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has long explored the conflict between nature and industrialisation. Endling: Extinction Is Forever, developed by Herobeat Studios, puts players in the role of the last mother fox on Earth, trying to protect her cubs in a world devastated by human activity.
Such games can make environmental issues tangible in ways that conventional communication often struggles to. The potential is considerable. Playing for the Planet's 2025 report says its Green Game Jam engaged more than 235 million players with environmental themes and raised $284,000 for nature-related causes.
The next challenge is to establish whether this engagement translates into lasting changes in awareness and behaviour.
The gaming industry has made some progress towards reducing its environmental footprint, but much of its reporting remains voluntary. Some regulatory developments are promising.
In the EU, games consoles are covered by a voluntary Ecodesign Agreement, recognised by the European Commission. Its latest version, 5.1, was introduced in 2025.
The agreement includes provisions for automatic power-down, power limits in certain operating modes, consumer information on energy efficiency, spare parts and easier disassembly for repair and recycling. The European Commission estimates that the agreement could deliver 41 TWh in energy savings over the lifecycle of the last generation of consoles.
This focus on repairability, resource efficiency and product lifetimes matter is important. But voluntary commitments must translate into accountability.
The industry needs more consistent reporting of energy consumption across game development, hardware manufacturing, data centres and gameplay. It also needs comparable lifecycle assessments and transparent reporting of Scope 3 emissions.
Independent researchers should be able to evaluate claims made by manufacturers and developers, while regulators should consider whether existing energy-efficiency and product-lifetime requirements adequately cover gaming hardware and services.
For now, the industry is still some distance from that level of transparency.
As games become more sophisticated, the environmental question will become harder to avoid.