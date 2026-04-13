The heat is back in Delhi

The heat is back in the national capital. After relatively cooler weather in March and early April, the mercury is slowly but steadily rising in Delhi.
Scorching daytime heat in the metropolis forces outdoor workers and passersby to rest in improvised shelters of shade along busy urban corridors.
Now, with Western Disturbances mostly absent, maximums temperatures are expected to hit or exceed between April 17 and 19, 2026, as dry weather and clear skies prevail in the city.
However, no immediate, severe heatwave is expected.