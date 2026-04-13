Climate Change

The heat is back in Delhi

After Western Disturbances cooled the weather in March and early April, temperatures are again on the rise
Heat is back in Delhi
After a relatively cool March and early April, the mercury is again climbing in Delhi.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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The heat is back in the national capital. After relatively cooler weather in March and early April, the mercury is slowly but steadily rising in Delhi. 

Heat is back in Delhi
Scorching heat is forcing many outdoor workers to take rest in improvised shelters.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Scorching daytime heat in the metropolis forces outdoor workers and passersby to rest in improvised shelters of shade along busy urban corridors.

Heat is back in Delhi
And with Western Disturbances on the wane, temperatures are expected to climb further in the coming days.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Now, with Western Disturbances mostly absent, maximums temperatures are expected to hit or exceed between April 17 and 19, 2026, as dry weather and clear skies prevail in the city.

However, no immediate, severe heatwave is expected.

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Delhi-NCR
Western Disturbances
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