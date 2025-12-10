Climate Change
The hidden crisis in your food: What a study reveals about CO2 and nutrition
A less visible impact of rising carbon dioxide levels is a steady decline in the nutritional value of food crops
Rising carbon dioxide levels are widely known for driving climate change and sea level rise. But new research now points to a less visible impact: a steady decline in the nutritional value of food crops. While plants may appear unchanged, studies show that higher CO2 levels are reducing key nutrients in staple foods, raising fresh concerns for global nutrition and food security.
Watch the video to learn more.