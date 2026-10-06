The lakes we are not draining

South Lhonak lake had pipes in it. For years, engineers had run siphons over its moraine wall to drain the water down and buy the valley a little safety. On the night of 3 October 2023, none of it mattered. A slab of frozen mountainside, about 14.7 million cubic metres of rock and ice, broke off and crashed into the lake. The water heaved back a wave some 20 metres high, tore through the loose wall of debris that had held it for decades, and sent roughly 50 million cubic metres down the Teesta.

By the time the surge reached Chungthang, 60 km below, it was deep enough to swallow the 1,200 MW Teesta-III dam, the largest in Sikkim. It did not stop there. The flood was tracked for hundreds of kilometres down the river, through Singtam and Rangpo and on towards Bangladesh. At least 55 people were killed, scores more were never found, and around 80,000 were hit across four districts.

We have since reconstructed that night almost minute by minute, in a study led by Ashim Sattar of IIT Bhubaneswar and published in Science in January 2025. The harder thing to explain is that we did not need to wait for it. South Lhonak had sat on every glaciologist’s watch-list for years. It had been studied, modelled, even fitted with siphons to lower it. Its swelling was visible from space. The disaster was not unforeseeable. It was unforewarned.

That gap, between what we can see and what we actually act on, is the real Himalayan hazard of this decade.

A glacial lake outburst flood, or GLOF, is one of the few catastrophes that announces itself in slow motion. As a glacier retreats, meltwater gathers behind the rubble the ice leaves, a natural dam often no stronger than a heap of gravel. The lake behind it grows, season upon season, until something, a rockfall, a heatwave, an avalanche into the water, tips it over. The trigger comes without warning. The loaded gun, however, sits in plain sight, filling visibly, often for a generation.