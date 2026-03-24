The latest world climate report is grim, but it’s not the end of the story
The world has just recorded 11 consecutive hottest years, with 2025 among the warmest ever observed
Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels are now around 50% higher than pre-industrial levels
Oceans are heating at record rates, accelerating sea-level rise and acidification
Arctic and Antarctic ice continue to shrink, with sea ice at near-record lows
Extreme weather events—from heatwaves to hurricanes—are being intensified by human-driven climate change
Scientists warn urgent emissions cuts are needed to meet net zero targets and avoid worsening impacts
It’s no secret our planet is heating up.
And here’s the evidence: we’ve just experienced the 11 hottest years on record, with 2025 being the second or third warmest in global history.
The annual , published today by the World Meteorological Organization, suggests we’re still too reliant on fossil fuels. And that’s pushing us further from our goal to decarbonise.
So what is happening to our climate? And how should we respond?
The climate picture
Unfortunately, the most recent climate data makes for grim reading.
Let’s look back at 2025, through the lens of four climate change indicators.
Carbon dioxide
We now have a record amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, about 50 per cent higher than pre-industrial levels. And we’re still emitting large amounts of carbon dioxide through our use of fossil fuels. In 2025, global emissions reached . The carbon dioxide we emit can stay in the atmosphere for a long time. So each year we keep emitting large amounts of carbon dioxide, the more concentrated it will be in our atmosphere.
Temperature
In 2025, the world experienced its second or third warmest year on record, depending on you use. The average temperature was about 1.43°C above the pre-industrial average.
This is particularly unusual given we observed slight La Niña conditions in the Pacific region. La Niña is a type of characterised by temperature changes in the Pacific Ocean. It typically creates milder, wetter conditions in Australia and has on the global average temperature. But even with La Niña conditions, the planet stayed exceptionally hot.
And each of the last 11 years were hotter than any of the previous years in the global temperature series. This is true across all the different datasets used in the report. However, this does not mean a new record was set each year.
Oceans and ice
In 2025, the heat held within the world’s oceans reached a record high. And as our oceans continue to warm, sea levels will also rise. Hotter oceans also speed up the process of , where oceans absorb an increased amount of carbon dioxide with potentially devastating consequences for some marine animals.
The amount of Arctic and Antarctic ice is also well below average. This report shows , a measure of how much ocean is covered by at least some sea ice, is at or close to record low levels in the Arctic. Meanwhile, the amount of ice has also significantly decreased.
Extreme weather
Research shows many of the most devastating of 2025 were exacerbated by human-driven climate change. The in Central Asia, in East Asia and in the Carribean are just three examples. Through , which is how scientists determine the causes of an extreme weather or climate event, this report highlights how our greenhouse gas emissions are making severe weather events more common and intense.
How does Australia stack up?
Compared to most other countries, Australia has a disproportionate impact on the global climate.
This is largely because our per capita carbon dioxide emissions are about three times the global average. That means on average, each of us emits than people in all European countries and the US.
Emissions matter because they exacerbate the . That is the process by which greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, trap heat near Earth’s surface. So by emitting more greenhouse gases, we contribute to global warming. And research suggests Earth is warming today, compared to previous decades.
However, Australia is also experiencing first-hand the adverse effects of human-induced climate change.
In 2025, we lived through our year on record. The of the seas around Australia reached historic highs, beating the record temperatures set in 2024. And last March was the March we’ve seen across the continent.
Here in Australia, we are also battling longer and hotter . And scientists warn these extreme weather events will only .
The Bureau of Meteorology’s annual summary highlights how Australia’s climate is changing.
So what can we do?
The 2025 State of the Climate Report shows how much, and how quickly, we are changing our climate. And it is worryingly similar to previous reports, highlighting the need for urgent action.
The priority should be decreasing our emissions. This would slow down global warming, which will only continue if we keep the status quo. Some countries are already , in part through transitioning to renewable electricity supplies. Others, including Australia, need to move much faster to reduce emissions.
Crucially, we must also meet our . In Australia, as in many other countries, we are aiming to reach net zero by 2050. The sooner we reach net zero, the more likely we are to avoid harmful climate change impacts in future. To achieve net zero, we need to significantly reduce our emissions while also increasing how much carbon we remove from the atmosphere.
Even if we meet our net zero targets, climate change will not . However, by turning away from fossil fuels and cutting our greenhouse gas emissions now, we may spare future generations from its worst effects. That’s the least we can do.
, ARC Future Fellow and Associate Professor in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather,
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