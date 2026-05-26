The plains of Delhi are on fire, literally

Flames and smoke engulf vegetation near the Yamuna floodplain in Delhi and the National Capital Region amid severe heatwave conditions.
Open spaces, especially on the fringes of the city are reporting fires.
Intense summer heat combined with minimal humidity strips all moisture from open vegetation, dry grass, and vacant plots.
The result is that even a minor spark from loose wiring, discarded cigarettes, or friction gets instantly blown by hot, sweeping winds, turning isolated embers into rapidly spreading open-ground fires.
And with the summer at its peak, the city can only expect more of such blazes.