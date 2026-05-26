Climate Change

The plains of Delhi are on fire, literally

Searing heat is leading to fires in the national capital’s open spaces
The plains of Delhi are on fire, literally
Vegetation, mostly tall grass, burning near the Yamuna floodplain in Delhi.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Flames and smoke engulf vegetation near the Yamuna floodplain in Delhi and the National Capital Region amid severe heatwave conditions.

The plains of Delhi are on fire, literally
As temperatures in the national capital hover around 45, the combination of searing heat and almost non-existent humidity create the perfect tinderbox conditions.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Open spaces, especially on the fringes of the city are reporting fires.

Intense summer heat combined with minimal humidity strips all moisture from open vegetation, dry grass, and vacant plots.

The plains of Delhi are on fire, literally
Even a minor spark can thus lead to blazes like these.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The result is that even a minor spark from loose wiring, discarded cigarettes, or friction gets instantly blown by hot, sweeping winds, turning isolated embers into rapidly spreading open-ground fires.

And with the summer at its peak, the city can only expect more of such blazes.

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Delhi-NCR
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