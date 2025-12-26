The politics of the hyper-polluting private transport used by the world’s super-rich is hotting up

While millions of people make the effort to sort their recycling, buy fewer clothes and generally make greener choices, the world’s wealthiest can emit the same amount of carbon as the average person does in a year by going on holiday just once.

Among the many things worrying the climate-conscious is the question of the carbon-intensive movements of the super-rich — classed as those with more than US$30 million (£23 million) in disposable assets. This phenomenon, characterised by the use of private jets, fossil-fuelled yachts, heavy cars and space rockets, represents an enormous, and unnecessary, environmental impact.

It is estimated that the 125 wealthiest billionaires alone emit three million tonnes of carbon annually. This is close to the carbon footprint of Madagascar , a country of 30 million people.

Recent attention on the super-emitters has focused on jets, but private super-yachts are also major contributors. Despite their names, these vessels lack sails and require gigalitres of fuel to transport only a small number of crew and passengers.

Large yachts can consume hundreds of litres of fuel per hour, while super-yachts may use thousands of litres per hour even when just cruising. Yacht engines must “idle” at anchor to maintain heating and energy systems, consuming thousands of litres per week.