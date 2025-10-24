Climate Change

The Sunita Narain Show: A separate masterplan or development plan for the Himalayas

We cannot develop the Himalayas as if they were the plains, or a colony in South Delhi

We cannot develop the Himalayas as if they were the plains, or a colony in South Delhi. This must be the lesson from this year’s season of despair.

The world’s youngest mountain range, made of moraine, mud and rock, has been battered by rain. It has literally come crashing down, bringing with it homes, schools, fields, roads, bridges and much of the expensive infrastructure built by governments

Watch the video to know more.

himalayas
Sunita Narain
docuseries
The Sunita Narain Show

Related Videos

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in