Climate Change
The Sunita Narain Show: A separate masterplan or development plan for the Himalayas
We cannot develop the Himalayas as if they were the plains, or a colony in South Delhi. This must be the lesson from this year’s season of despair.
The world’s youngest mountain range, made of moraine, mud and rock, has been battered by rain. It has literally come crashing down, bringing with it homes, schools, fields, roads, bridges and much of the expensive infrastructure built by governments
