Climate Change
The Sunita Narain Show: Water security agenda in the age of climate change
We must enhance our ability to hold the water and catch it where it falls
Climate change will lead to more rain in fewer number of rainy days. Extreme rain events across India and the world are already growing. Regions are getting an entire year’s rain in a matter of hours/day This means that we must enhance our ability to hold the water; to recharge it; to minimize its use and to recycle and reuse every drop. 'Catch, where it falls'