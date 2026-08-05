Climate Change

The Sunita Narain Show: Why do we need an energy and economic sense for survival?

We have to invent, not reinvent growth; this is the only way to secure the fight against climate change

Heat is intense; rain when it falls is extreme; there is devastation of life; of infrastructure. This is the impact of a changing climate; let’s be clear on this. But the question is what do we do? How do we transform our economies so that we can reduce emissions that are forcing temperatures to rise; tipping weather to spiral out of control.

Is Delhi’s electric vehicle policy, which is bold to demand change the answer? Or not? let’s discuss this in this episode.

Sustainable growth
growth
docuseries
The Sunita Narain Show
India on e-wheels
Down To Earth
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