The Sunita Narain Show: Why do we need an energy and economic sense for survival?

Heat is intense; rain when it falls is extreme; there is devastation of life; of infrastructure. This is the impact of a changing climate; let’s be clear on this. But the question is what do we do? How do we transform our economies so that we can reduce emissions that are forcing temperatures to rise; tipping weather to spiral out of control.

Is Delhi’s electric vehicle policy, which is bold to demand change the answer? Or not? let’s discuss this in this episode.