‘There will be more low-pressure area days in post monsoon season of 2026’

When cyclone Arnab made a prolonged landfall along the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on October 28, it appeared to be interacting with another low-pressure system to its northeast. But the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had not acknowledged the low-pressure system in its public bulletins.

What role did this overlooked system play in cyclone Arnab’s development? And what does the episode reveal about broader patterns of cyclogenesis over the Bay of Bengal, particularly during a year of very strong El Niño conditions?

In this interview, K J Ramesh, former director-general of the IMD, discusses these questions and the evolving dynamics of tropical weather systems over the North Indian Ocean.