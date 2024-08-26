Three ways Pacific nations are adapting to climate change
Vunidogoloa holds the unenviable title as the first community in the Pacific forced to relocate due to climate change.
Situated on Vanua Levu, Fiji’s second-largest island, Vunidogoloa had been struggling with rising sea levels for years. The once-thriving village found itself increasingly flooded by high tides, with saltwater seeping into farmland and drinking water supplies.
Faced with the choice between watching their home vanish or starting anew, the villagers took a bold step. In 2014, with government support, they relocated 2 kilometre inland to higher ground.
The move was not just about saving homes; it was about preserving a way of life. The new village site, with its modern amenities and improved infrastructure, became a symbol of resilience and adaptation for Pacific Islanders.
The plight of Vunidogoloa is not an isolated incident. It is just one example of how Pacific Island countries are confronting the existential threat of climate change head-on.
It also highlights a broader struggle faced by Pacific Island nations, which are among the most vulnerable to climate change. Rising sea levels, increased frequency of cyclones and changing weather patterns are threatening these nations’ very existence.
As leaders from across the region gather for the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Tonga this week, the topic of climate adaptation and resilience is front and centre.
The PIF provides a critical platform for these nations to advocate for stronger global climate action, share their adaptation strategies and seek international support.
Recent reports, such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment, have highlighted the urgent need for global emissions reductions to keep temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius — a threshold crucial for the survival of many Pacific Islands.
Pacific Island countries may be small, but they are implementing big ideas to tackle climate change.
1. Nature-based solutions
Many Pacific islands are harnessing nature’s power to protect their shorelines.
In Fiji and the Solomon Islands, communities are restoring and planting mangroves along coastlines. Mangroves are not only effective in reducing coastal erosion, but they also act as natural barriers against storm surges.
According to a study by The Nature Conservancy, these ecosystems can reduce wave heights by up to 66 per cent, providing vital protection during cyclones.
Similarly, the restoration of coral reefs is being prioritised. Healthy coral reefs act as natural breakwaters by absorbing the energy of waves before they hit the shore. Programs such as the are helping to rehabilitate damaged reefs, bolstering the resilience of island communities.
2. Resilient agriculture
Agriculture is the backbone of many Pacific economies. It contributes 27 per cent and 37 per cent of total employment and 16.3 per cent and 33.8 per cent of the national income in Tonga and the Solomon Islands, respectively.
But agriculture is under threat from climate change. To address this, Pacific Island countries are shifting to more resilient farming practices, by planting drought-resistant crops such as cassava and sweet potatoes, which can withstand harsh conditions.
With the support of United Nations Development Programme and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), the PACC project is a groundbreaking initiative in the Pacific, focusing on practical, on-the-ground adaptation measures through demonstration projects in 14 Pacific island nations.
These efforts are crucial. Without adaptation, climate change could reduce crop yields in the Pacific by up to 10 to 20 per cent by 2050.
3. Community-led relocation
Following in the footsteps of Fiji and Vunidogoloa, other nations are also planning relocations.
The government of Kiribati, one of the most vulnerable nations in the world, has bought land in Fiji as a potential site for future relocation.
The Kiribati Adaptation Program, supported by the World Bank, is working to improve coastal defences and prepare communities for the possibility of relocation.
Relocation is not just about moving people; it is about making sure they have the resources and infrastructure to thrive in new environments.
This includes access to clean water, education and health services. The Pacific Resilience Partnership, a regional initiative, is helping to coordinate these efforts to make sure that relocations are carried out with dignity and sustainability in mind.
The path forward
Pacific Island countries face significant challenges as they make strides in adaptation and resilience.
Limited financial resources, dependence on foreign aid and the sheer scale of the threat make it difficult to implement large-scale solutions.
By 2040, the projected annual expenses for adapting coastal areas and infrastructure to the anticipated changes in rainfall and temperature could range between $400 million and $1.2 billion. This is a lot of money for small countries, requiring help from other countries around the world.
The upcoming 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change presents a critical opportunity for Pacific Island leaders to push for stronger global commitments to climate finance and emissions reductions.
They are advocating for a “loss and damage” mechanism, which would provide compensation for the irreversible impacts of climate change — such as the loss of land due to rising seas.
What next?
The future of the Pacific Islands depends on a combination of local resilience and global action. The strategies being implemented today — from nature-based solutions to community-led relocations — are a blueprint for how vulnerable regions worldwide can adapt to a changing climate.
But these efforts alone will not be enough. The international community can step up by providing the financial resources and policy support necessary to help these nations not just survive but thrive in the face of climate change.
As the world looks to the Pacific Islands Forum and beyond, the message from these small, resilient nations is clear: Adaptation is possible, but time is running out. The actions taken over the next few years will determine the fate of these islands — and perhaps the world.
Bernard Njindan Iyke is a Lecturer at the La Trobe Business School, La Trobe University. He also serves as a resource person and consultant for various organizations, including central banks and international research institutions. His research focuses on climate and energy finance, corporate risk management and international finance/economics. His recent research explores why fossil fuel subsidies persist despite their undesirable environmental impacts.
Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.