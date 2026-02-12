Trump’s plan to wipe out US climate rules relies on EPA rescinding its 2009 endangerment finding — but will it survive court challenges?
In 2009, the United States Environmental Protection Agency formally declared that greenhouse gas emissions, including from vehicles and fossil fuel power plants, endanger public health and welfare. The decision, known as the , was based on years of evidence, and it has underpinned EPA actions on climate change ever since.
The Trump administration now as it tries to roll back climate regulations on everything from vehicles to industries.
But the move might not be as simple as the administration hopes.
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to the White House Office of Management and Budget in early January 2026 to rescind the endangerment finding, and the White House announced that Zeldin would .
There’s no question that rescinding the endangerment finding would be challenged in court. The world just lived through the , evidence of worsening climate change is , and people across the US are increasingly .
Several have the potential to stop the EPA’s effort. They include that suggest political appointees sought to direct the scientific review that the EPA is using to defend its plan. A federal judge also ruled on Jan. 30 that the Department of Energy when it handpicked five researchers to write that climate science review. While that ruling doesn’t necessarily stop the EPA, it raises questions.
To understand how we got here, it helps to look at history for some context.
The Supreme Court started it
The endangerment finding stemmed from a 2007 US Supreme Court ruling in .
The court found that various greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, were “pollutants covered by the ,” and it gave the EPA an explicit set of instructions.
The court wrote that the “EPA must determine whether or not emissions from new motor vehicles cause or contribute to air pollution which may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare.”
But the Supreme Court did not order the EPA to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. Only if the EPA found that emissions were harmful would the agency be , “to establish national ambient air quality standards for certain common and widespread pollutants based on the latest science” — meaning greenhouse gases.
The EPA was required to follow formal procedures — including reviewing the scientific research, assessing the risks and taking public comment — and then determine whether the observed and projected harms were sufficient to justify publishing an “endangerment finding.”
That process took two years. EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson , that the then-current and projected concentrations of six key greenhouse gases in the atmosphere — carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons and sulfur hexafluoride — threatened the public health and welfare of current and future generations.
Challenges to the finding erupted immediately.
Jackson received in 2009-2010 that called on the administration to reconsider the finding.
On June 26, 2012, the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and regulations that the EPA had issued under the Clean Air Act for passenger vehicles and permitting procedures for stationary sources, such as power plants.
This latest challenge is different.
It came directly from the Trump administration without going through normal channels. It was, though, entirely consistent with both the conservative plan for the Trump administration and President Donald Trump’s dismissive approach to climate risk.
Trump’s burden of proof
To legally reverse the 2009 finding, the agency must go through the same evaluation process as before. According to conditions outlined in the , the reversal of the 2009 finding must be justified by a thorough and complete review of the current science and not just be political posturing.
That’s a tough task.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright has talked publicly about how he who wrote the scientific research review. A judge has now found that the effort , which requires that agency-chosen panels providing policy advice to the government conduct their work in public.
All five members of the committee had been . Their report, released in summer 2025, was widely and its .
Scientific research available today clearly shows that and welfare. Importantly, evidence collected since 2009 is even stronger now than it was when the endangerment finding was written.
For example, a 2025 review by the determined that the than it was in 2009. A of the evidence related to greenhouse gas emissions’ role in climate change came to the same conclusion.
The Sixth Assessment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a report produced by hundreds of scientists from around the world, found in 2023 that “adverse impacts of human-caused climate change .”
In other words, greenhouse gas emissions were causing harm in 2009, and the harm is worse now and will be even worse in the future without steps to reduce emissions.
In public comments on the Department of Energy’s problematic 2025 review, a group of climate experts from around the world reached the same conclusion, adding that the Department of Energy’s Climate Working Group review “.”
What happens if EPA does drop the endangerment finding
As who has studied the effects of climate change for over 40 years, I am concerned that the EPA rescinding the endangerment finding on the basis of faulty scientific assessment would lead to faster efforts to roll back US climate regulations meant to slow climate change.
It would also give the administration cover for further actions that would defund more science programs, stop the collection of valuable data, freeze hiring and discourage a generation of emerging science talent.
Cases typically take years to . The , for one, has announced plans to sue once the rescission is published in the Federal Register.
But unless a judge issues an injunction, I expect to see an accelerating retreat from US efforts to reduce climate change. An example is the removal in early February of from a new “Reference Manual on Scientific Evidence” that advises judges. Republican state attorneys general had complained to the Federal Judicial Center of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine that the manual “treated human influence on climate as fact.”
I see no scenario in which a legal challenge doesn’t end up before the Supreme Court. I would hope that both the enormous amount of scientific evidence and the words in the would have some significant sway in the court’s considerations. It starts, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union,” and includes in its list of principles, “promote the general Welfare.
This article, originally published February 2, 2026, has been updated with the White House announcing a date for rescinding the endangerment finding and the removal of judicial advice on climate change.
Professor of Economics and Environmental Studies
