Trump’s plan to wipe out US climate rules relies on EPA rescinding its 2009 endangerment finding — but will it survive court challenges?

In 2009, the United States Environmental Protection Agency formally declared that greenhouse gas emissions, including from vehicles and fossil fuel power plants, endanger public health and welfare. The decision, known as the endangerment finding , was based on years of evidence, and it has underpinned EPA actions on climate change ever since.

The Trump administration now wants to tear up that finding as it tries to roll back climate regulations on everything from vehicles to industries.

But the move might not be as simple as the administration hopes.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin sent a proposed rule to the White House Office of Management and Budget in early January 2026 to rescind the endangerment finding, and the White House announced that Zeldin would make the move official on February 12, 2026 .

There’s no question that rescinding the endangerment finding would be challenged in court. The world just lived through the three hottest years on record , evidence of worsening climate change is stronger now than ever before , and people across the US are increasingly experiencing the harm firsthand .

Several legal issues have the potential to stop the EPA’s effort. They include emails submitted in a court case that suggest political appointees sought to direct the scientific review that the EPA is using to defend its plan. A federal judge also ruled on Jan. 30 that the Department of Energy violated the law when it handpicked five researchers to write that climate science review. While that ruling doesn’t necessarily stop the EPA, it raises questions.

To understand how we got here, it helps to look at history for some context.