Two cloudbursts in Anantnag district of Kashmir

On Saturday July 11, 2026, two cloudbursts struck southern Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The cloudbursts hit the high altitudes causing intense flash floods in the low-lying areas.

Residents in Shangus and Pahalgam were forced to evacuate as the Aaripath and Overa streams (nallah) overflowed with mud, silt, and debris. However, the sudden flow and force of water devastated local infrastructure.