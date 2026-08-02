Two years after the Mundakkai-Chooralmala catastrophe, Wayanad and Kerala are at a crossroads

The silence at the Puthumala burial ground on July 30, 2026, was heavier than the monsoon clouds hanging over Kerala’s Wayanad district. Families carrying flowers walked slowly between rows of graves where hundreds of victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides were laid to rest on the second anniversary of the worst climate disaster in Kerala’s history. Others stood quietly, looking towards the mountains that had collapsed two years earlier, burying entire settlements beneath millions of tonnes of mud, boulders and uprooted trees.

The second anniversary was never going to be just another memorial. But this year, grief was compounded by fresh fear. Barely weeks earlier, eight workers were killed in another landslide and subsequent tunnel collapse at Kalladi, at the site of the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi twin tunnel project. For survivors, the tragedy that happened hardly five km away from Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages was a chilling reminder that the district’s relationship with its mountains remains deeply uncertain.

The official death toll from the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster of July 30, 2024 stands at 298. Another 32 people, who remained untraced despite months of search operations and extensive DNA profiling, were subsequently declared dead by the Kerala government following the recommendation of the Wayanad District Disaster Management Authority. As a result, no victims are now officially listed as missing, although many families never recovered the mortal remains of their loved ones.

Beyond the staggering death toll lay another humanitarian crisis which remains unresolved even after two years. More than a thousand people were displaced. Nearly a thousand houses were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, while coffee plantations, pepper farms, schools, roads, bridges and small businesses disappeared overnight. The disaster did not merely erase villages; it dismantled an entire local economy built over generations.

The rehabilitation process

The Kerala government responded with one of the most ambitious rehabilitation programmes attempted after a natural disaster in the state’s history. Instead of limiting assistance to temporary relief camps, it decided to construct a permanent rehabilitation township with houses, schools, roads, community facilities and public infrastructure for affected families. The township project is still progressing in phases, with beneficiary lists continuing to be revised through appeals and verification. According to official rehabilitation records, over 400 families have been identified as eligible for permanent housing under different phases of the project. Many beneficiaries have already selected plots or accepted houses, while others continue to await allotment as successive appeal lists are processed.

Alongside the government’s rehabilitation township, political parties have also undertaken independent housing initiatives for survivors. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has completed the first phase of its community-funded rehabilitation project at Thrikkaipatta, constructing 51 fully furnished houses out of a planned 105 homes on 11 acres of land. The beneficiaries, selected from the government’s approved rehabilitation list, moved into their new homes in April 2026. The project, financed through public contributions exceeding Rs 37 crore, has been widely noted for accommodating families across religious communities. Meanwhile, the Congress has finally begun groundwork for its long-promised 100-house rehabilitation project at Kunnampatta in Meppadi after acquiring land, marking the start of another parallel effort to supplement the state’s rehabilitation programme. Together, these initiatives reflect how the unprecedented tragedy has drawn support not only from the government but also from political parties and civil society to rebuild survivors’ lives.

Exclusion and debt

Yet rehabilitation in Wayanad is far more complicated than constructing houses. Behind every beneficiary list lies another list of exclusions. Around 70 families living in areas such as Padavettikkunnu, Attamala and School Road in the landslide-hit area continue to demand inclusion in the government’s rehabilitation package. Many argue that, although they lost their homes, livelihoods, or access to their property, they were excluded because they fell outside the technical eligibility criteria or the prescribed geographical limits. Their struggle has become one of the most contentious aspects of post-disaster rehabilitation. Several estate workers, tenants and families without formal land titles have also found themselves trapped in bureaucratic grey zones. They may have lost everything they owned, yet proving legal eligibility for permanent rehabilitation has often proved difficult.