UN COP29 Azerbaijan: Will the new Climate Finance Action Fund (CFAF) help developing countries?
Azerbaijan, which will host the 29th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, announced a new fund on July 19 to help developing countries fight climate change. The fund is called the ‘Climate Finance Action Fund’.
The South Caucasus country has proposed that fossil fuel producer countries and companies “invest” an initial amount of $1 billion in the climate action projects of developing countries.
Will the new Climate Finance Action Fund help developing countries? Watch this video to find out how the metrics of the fund works.