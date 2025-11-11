UN Report warns cooling demand to triple by 2050, calls for urgent shift to sustainable cooling

Cooling — once seen as a luxury — is now a lifeline. But as global temperatures rise and cities swelter under record heatwaves, the world’s growing demand for air conditioning could itself become a major driver of climate change unless cooling systems are redesigned to be sustainable, inclusive, and low-carbon, warns a new UN report released on November 11 at the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Belém, Brazil.

Global Cooling Watch 2025, published by the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Cool Coalition, finds that global cooling demand is set to triple by 2050, threatening to double related emissions to 7.2 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent — unless countries act now to deliver cleaner, smarter, and more equitable cooling access.

“As deadly heatwaves become more frequent and severe, access to cooling must be treated as essential infrastructure — alongside water, energy, and sanitation,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP. “But we cannot air-condition our way out of the heat crisis. Passive, energy-efficient and nature-based solutions can help keep people, food systems, and economies safe.”

A sustainable cooling pathway

The report outlines a Sustainable Cooling Pathway that could cut emissions by 64 per cent and save $43 trillion in avoided electricity and grid investments through 2050. When paired with rapid power-sector decarbonisation, cooling-related emissions could fall by 97 per cent, nearing net-zero by mid-century.

The pathway combines:

· Passive cooling measures such as shading, ventilation, reflective surfaces, and green urban spaces.

· Low-energy and hybrid systems that pair fans with efficient air conditioners.

· High-efficiency equipment and a faster phase-down of HFC refrigerants under the Kigali Amendment.

Together, these measures could extend safe cooling access to three billion additional people, particularly in the Global South, while easing pressure on overstressed electricity grids.

Equity and access at the core

Over one billion people currently lack adequate access to cooling, a figure that could triple by 2050 without intervention. Vulnerability is highest among women, smallholder farmers, and elderly populations, especially in Africa and South Asia.