Unexpected interaction of atmospheric conditions, not cloudburst, caused Kolkata’s intense 180mm rainfall in 3 hours, says IMD

Kolkata is limping back to normal amid intermittent showers after being deluged by record-breaking rainfall from the wee hours of September 23, 2025. The continuous torrential downpour caused acute waterlogging throughout the city. Some pockets remained under knee-to-waist-deep water for as long as 10 hours after the major spell had stopped.

Experts pointed out that disfigured drainage and choked canals, coupled with heightened hightide, magnified the impact of record rainfall.

The situation vindicates the findings of the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The analysis had predicted in 2021 that Kolkata would be receiving sharply increasing short rainfall episodes in the near future.

The crisis has been exacerbated by the rapid decline of the city's waterbodies, which act as natural sponges, due to unchecked and often illegal urban expansion.

In the 24 hours from September 22 morning to September 23 morning, the city received 251.4 millimetres rainfall — the highest for any September day in the last 39 years and sixth highest in the city's history. Of this, 180 mm of rain fell during 2.30 am to 5.30 am of September 23 alone.