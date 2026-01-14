Climate Change

Unprecedented chill across India: Subzero lows and rare weather patterns

This video explains what’s driving the cold wave—and what the IMD forecasts next

Unusually severe cold has gripped large parts of India in early 2026, with subzero temperatures recorded in the plains and rare winter chill reaching eastern, central, and southern regions.

From freezing nights in northwest India to almost no day-night temperature difference in Tamil Nadu, this video explains what's driving the cold wave—and what the IMD forecasts next.

SOUTH INDIA
Central India
northwest india
East India
winter 2026

