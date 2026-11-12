Unusual cyclones or climate warning? What Arnab and Murasu tell us

India has witnessed similar episodes in the past, though rarely. The most notable was the 1999 Odisha super cyclone, which battered the state on October 29, just 11 days after another very severe cyclone struck it coast. In October 2013, cy-clone Phailin, which hit Odisha, was followed by two successive cyclonic storms—Helen and Lehar.

Conventional cyclone dynamics suggest that the formation and passage of a powerful cyclone alter atmospheric conditions, often making the environment less conducive to the development of another system in its wake. The formation of two cyclones in quick succession therefore raises questions about whether global warming is altering the atmospheric and oceanic processes that govern cyclone formation. Rising global temperatures have warmed the oceans. Even after a cyclone de-velops and draws energy from the ocean, sea-surface temperatures and the underlying ocean heat content may remain suffi-ciently high to support the formation of another system.