Climate Change
Uttar Pradesh deadly storms and winds explained: What caused this extreme weather?
On May 14, 2026, deadly storms swept across Uttar Pradesh, killing 117 people and injuring dozens as winds touched 130 kmph in some areas
Deadly storms swept across Uttar Pradesh, killing 117 people and injuring dozens as winds touched 130 kmph in some areas. Viral videos from Bareilly showed the sheer force of the storm, including the now-famous “flying man” clip. But what caused such extreme weather? This video explains the science behind the devastating UP storms and the growing role of climate change.