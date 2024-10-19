Uttarakhand: Debris from landslides has shrunk Chamoli’s Roop Kund lake 

The impact of rapidly rising temperatures is more evident than ever on the Himalayan peaks. So far this year, there have been reports of landslides in the Kedarnath hills, sinking of the Varunavat mountain, melting of snow from Om Parvat, and latest to the litany of bad news is the shrinking of the glacial lake Roop Kund.

All these adverse events can be attributed to a single major phenomenon — instead of snow and flurries, the mountains are facing intense rain showers which has led to spate in landslide incidence.

Between August 21 and September 17, a group of pilgrims participating in the Maa Nanda Devi Lokjat Yatra in Chamoli witnessed changes in the shrinking Roop Kund Lake, which was covered with debris and stones.

Coincidentally, forest department employees were also accompanying these pilgrims. Photos taken by these employees in June and then on September 11 during the trip show a clear difference in the size of Roop Kund lake.

The area around the lake is found to be filled with landslide debris and silt, reducing the lake's surface area.

SK Dubey, the District Forest Officer of the Badrinath forest division, confirmed this.

“Roop Kund Lake, situated at an altitude of 4,763 metres, usually sees light rainfall during the monsoon, followed by snowfall. However, this time, there has been more rain here. This entire area is naturally very eco-fragile. The rain has also caused landslides, the debris of which has accumulated around the lake,” he told Down To Earth (DTE).

The forest official noted that while debris and silt usually accompany the rain every year, this year it has been particularly pronounced. Forest department staff have also noticed this change.