Uttarakhand’s apple production is caught in a cascading chain of risks. Here are some insights from stakeholder perspectives

Within Uttarakhand, districts such as Almora, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Nainital form the backbone of apple production, with Uttarkashi leading the charts. But in the mid-hill belt of Ramgarh–Mukteshwar, at an elevation of 1,400–2,400 metres in Nainital district, where apple farming once flourished, farmers now speak of a slow but steady decline.

This article is based on field interactions with local farmers, officials, ecology experts and horticulture specialists. It looks at how the decline in apple production is not an isolated event, but part of a complex web of risks. From winter chilling and pollination to wildlife, labour and market access, each stage influences the next, turning one disruption into another.

Winter uncertainty and a fragile pollination window

Apple cultivation begins with winter, long before the trees start flowering. Apple trees require 1,000–1,500 chilling hours, with temperatures below 7 degrees Celsius, to break dormancy and resume normal growth. But these chilling conditions are becoming increasingly difficult to achieve.

Farmers across the region report declining snowfall and erratic winters. ‘It used to snow 2–3 feet earlier. Now we wonder what snow even is,’ says Bacchii Singh Bisht, a farmer from Supi village.

Insufficient winter chilling does not only delay flowering. It also affects fruit quality, reduces colour development and increases susceptibility to pests and diseases such as apple scab and red spider mites. According to a representative of the Horticulture Department, the decline in production is closely linked to changing winter patterns.

For two to three weeks each year, apple orchards depend heavily on pollinators. This short blooming period has now become a critical bottleneck.