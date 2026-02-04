Warmer February: Higher minimum & maximum temperatures and heat stress on Rabi crops

India is likely to witness a warmer-than-normal February, with both minimum and maximum temperatures expected to remain above average across most parts of the country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has also forecast below-normal rainfall—less than 81 per cent of the Long Period Average—raising concerns for Rabi crops such as wheat, barley, pulses and rapeseed. A warmer February could reduce yields, particularly in key wheat-growing states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.