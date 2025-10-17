Warmer weather is leading to vanishing winters in North America’s Great Lakes
The Great Lakes are experiencing warmer winters, leading to reduced ice cover and significant environmental and social impacts.
This change affects water quality, ecosystems, and cultural practices, particularly for Indigenous communities.
Researchers emphasise the need for winter monitoring to understand these changes and recommend expanding scientific efforts to address data gaps and improve resource coordination.
Fifty years ago, winter didn’t just visit the Great Lakes — it took up residence. If you blinked too slowly, your eyelashes froze together. Standing on the ice at the edge of Lake Superior, just after an early January snowstorm, everything was white and still, except for the lake. The wind had swept across it revealing ice cracked along thunderous fractures.
Usually by Christmas, Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay would be locked in — thick enough for trucks, ice shanties dotting the horizon like little wooden cities. People hauled augers and bait out before dawn, thermoses of black coffee steaming in the cold.
But in 2019-20, .
The air, wet and gray, hovered above freezing. The ground was muddy. Kids tried sledding on dead grass. Businesses that rented shanties stayed shuttered and people wondered if this is how winters would be going forward.
The environmental and social consequences of warming winters are impacting lakes globally. Despite these clear signs, most Great Lakes monitoring occurs during warmer, calmer weather.
As professors researching winter and members of the International Joint Commission Great Lakes Science Advisory Board, for policymakers in Canada and the United States on water quality priorities and co-ordination. To strengthen international monitoring co-operation, we recommend to fully understand what ails the lakes.
Warming winter syndrome
Diagnosed with “,” the Great Lakes’ surface water temperatures are increasing, especially .
Winters in the Great Lakes region are , and annual maximum Winter conditions are getting much shorter — by .
In the Great Lakes region, businesses, visitors and see winter warming symptoms year-round. Shifting seasons , fuelling algal blooms that foul summer beach days.
affect commercially and culturally important species like . Shrinking ice cover makes , altering the .
Winter is changing the most, but studied the least
We are losing winter on the Great Lakes before fully understanding how the season affects the ecosystem and communities. Our review of recent literature shows winter is understudied.
Researchers have limited understanding of the at play. Changes to these processes can affect water quality, ecosystem and human health, and the region’s social, cultural and economic well-being, yet understanding them is difficult without the necessary background.
Under the , Canadian and American agencies monitor and report water quality and health indicators. The agreement establishes objectives for Great Lakes water quality, including keeping them safe for drinking, recreation and consumption of fish and wildlife. However, current efforts focus on warm months.
Expanding to winter would address key data gaps. Ad-hoc studies already show winter warrants systematic monitoring. In 2022, a dozen Canadian and US universities and agencies collected under-ice samples across the basin in the .
Teams travelled by foot or snowmobiles and drilled through the ice to collaboratively gather a snapshot of lake life and water quality conditions across all five Great Lakes.
What followed was a grassroots Great Lakes Winter Network of academics and government researchers to better understand how rapidly winter conditions are changing, with the aim to improve data sharing, resource co-ordination and knowledge exchange.
Impacts on communities
Warmer winters are linked to from unstable ice. Greater nutrient runoff fuels harmful algal blooms and complicates drinking water treatment.
Reduced ice cover may but can harm the by , increasing invasive species pressures and degrading water quality.
Winter also shapes cultural identity and recreation. From snowshoeing to skating on frozen lake waters, residents and visitors to the Great Lakes region can share happy memories of wintertime activities. Its loss can erode .
Changing winter conditions also present in the region. Many Indigenous Peoples express their cultural relationships to their ancestral lands through hunting, fishing, gathering and farming.
For example, and may result in changes in the seasonal timing and availability of culturally important plant species. Unstable ice limits fishing and reduces opportunities to pass on skills, language and cultural practices to future generations.
Strengthening Great Lakes winter science
Data collection in cold-weather conditions poses logistical challenges. Researchers need specialized equipment, trained personnel and co-ordinated approaches for safe, efficient observations. Expanding Great Lakes winter science requires more resources.
highlights knowledge gaps in winter processes, socioeconomic and cultural impacts of changing conditions, and how to strengthen Great Lakes winter science.
The report also cites infrastructure limits, calling for more training so scientists can work safely in cold conditions, such as the . Better data management and sharing are also needed to maximize the value of collected information.
Great Lakes winter science is growing, but improved capacity and co-ordination are essential to keep pace with changing conditions. These changes affect not only ecosystems but also communities. Strengthening winter science will help safeguard the health and well-being of those who live, work and play across the Great Lakes basin.