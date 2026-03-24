Warming oceans linked to rise in land heatwaves: Study

Warming ocean waters or higher sea surface temperatures is driving 50-64 per cent of increase in land heatwaves globally, according to a joint study by multiple agencies.

“We use a complex network approach applied to climate reanalysis data to show that the observed intensification of humid heatwaves is closely associated with coastal oceanic warming over the period 1982-2023,” the researchers wrote in the report Large-scale aggregation of humid heatwaves exacerbated by coastal oceanic warming.

In a warming world, heatwaves have become a permanent phenomenon, raising the risk of heat-related mortality. The risk is measured using the heat-humidity 'wet bulb temperature' threshold of about 31.5 degrees Celsius that is considered close to the physiological limit beyond which sweating becomes ineffective, increasing the risk of heatstroke.

However, this rise in heatwave-like situation, as Asian countries experienced in 2023, remains poorly understood. “We see a strong link between warming coastal waters and clustered hot, humid extreme events, especially in the tropics, where oceans supply more moisture to the atmosphere, which is then transported to land, amplifying the heat,” said lead author and Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research scientist Fenying Cai.