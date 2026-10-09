Wayanad is losing its cool: India’s closely watched Western Ghats hill district is getting warmer

For years, Wayanad in Kerala has been watching its weather more closely than perhaps any other hill district in India.

The Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, based in district headquarters Kalpetta, has built a community weather-monitoring network across the district, measuring rainfall and temperature at hundreds of locations. What began after the devastating floods and landslides of 2018 and 2019 has grown into one of India’s most extensive local weather-monitoring experiments.

Since 2024, Hume has collected rainfall data from more than 200 locations, using rain gauges and thermometers maintained with community participation. The network has since expanded, offering an unusually detailed picture of local weather patterns. And what the instruments are recording is worrying. Wayanad, bordering the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu and Kodagu in Karnataka, is warming.

The change is unsettling a hill district long known for rain, mist, cool nights and green mountains. Its climate shaped everything from coffee and pepper cultivation to tourism and everyday life. Now, this sought-after hill destination is gradually losing some of the climatic charm that made it special.

The latest measurements from the Hume Weather Lab provide a striking snapshot. Between September 1 and 17, 2026, the average temperature in Wayanad was 29.2°C, compared with 27.3°C in 2023, 27.2°C in 2024 and 27.3°C in 2025. This was about 1.9°C above the average for the previous three years.

Maximum temperatures remained above 30°C for seven consecutive days, from September 11 to 17, touching 30.7°C on September 15. The highest temperature recorded so far this year was 34.4°C on April 18. Exposed soil temperatures touched 39°C during the first 17 days of September, with readings above 30°C on several days. Rainfall was limited to four isolated events, while the average minimum temperature was 20.9°C.

The significance lies not simply in a few hot days, but in the combination of heat, soil temperature, moisture stress and uncertain rainfall. For a landscape whose agriculture, forests and settlements evolved around a relatively cool, wet climate, the consequences could be profound.

Wayanad forms part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and the larger Western Ghats ecosystem. Its mountains, forests and valleys sustain numerous streams. The Kabini, one of Kerala’s major east-flowing rivers, originates in the region before flowing into Karnataka and joining the Cauvery river system.

The monsoon has shaped the district’s agricultural rhythms. Heavy rain replenished streams and paddy fields, while forests retained moisture and moderated local temperatures. Coffee, pepper, arecanut and other crops developed around a particular sequence of rainfall, sunshine and cool nights.

Tourism grew around the same climatic advantage. Visitors from Kerala’s hotter plains travelled to Wayanad for misty mornings, pleasant afternoons and cold evenings. Resorts, plantation stays and wildlife tourism were marketed as an escape from the heat. That promise is becoming less certain.