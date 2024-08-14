Wayanad landslides: Without global warming, rainfall would have been 11% less intense, finds attribution study

The heavy rainfall that triggered the disastrous landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala on July 30 was made 10.8 per cent heavier due to the warming since the pre industrial era fuelled by fossil fuel emissions, according to the World Weather Attribution (WWA).

WWA is a global consortium of climate scientists who analyse weather observations and climate models to understand and quantify the role played by global warming in the occurrence, frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

The heavy rainfall was one among many reasons for the devastation, apart from land cover and land use changes in the form of deforestation and quarrying. The series of landslides in the district, mainly in the villages of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, have killed more than 400 people with many more missing.