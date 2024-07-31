Massive landslides hit Kerala’s Wayanad district. What happened?

In the early hours of July 30, 2024, massive landslides hit Kerala’s Wayanad district, burying a large area under debris.

At least 156 bodies have been recovered while 200 persons have sustained injuries in the hilly areas near Meppadi.

Over 50 bodies recovered from the Chaliyar River many kilometers downstream are being kept at the Government Hospital in Nilambur.

With the Kerala government declaring a two-day state mourning, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to come together to rebuild destroyed livelihoods, similar to what they had done after the 2018 floods in the state.

Rescue efforts are underway as the army has deployed 200 soldiers from the Defence Security Corps and a medical team to assist with the rescue operations.

The question is why and how these landslides happen.