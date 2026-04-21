WB-IMF Spring meetings: Leaders confront geopolitical crisis, global climate agenda threatened by US

The Spring meetings of the Bretton Woods Institutions (BWIs), the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded on April 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C. One of two annual high-level meetings of the BWIs, the meetings saw significant pushback on the climate agenda from major world economies, including, primarily, from the United States of America. Happening in the shadow of the West Asian conflict, the meetings included discussions on a range of crucial topics, including sovereign debt, expected global economic slowdown, spillover impacts of the emerging oil crisis, and more.

The meetings see a host of stakeholders — central bankers, finance ministers, sector experts and (limited) civil society representatives — under one roof to take stock of global financial and economic challenges and deliberate on possible solutions. While climate conversations were largely relegated to the “backdoor”, key expected updates from the Bank and the Fund included:

● The IMF’s flagship analysis, the World Economic Outlook projects declined global growth, down to 3.1 per cent in 2026 and 3.2 per cent the following year. It further highlights that the decline, coupled with increased inflation, is likely to be more pronounced in emerging economies. The Outlook is to be released in the wake of global conflict deemed to be the highest since World War II. IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva said “even our most hopeful scenario involves a growth downgrade,” alluding to disrupted supply chains, destroyed infrastructure and weakened confidence following the West Asian oil crisis.

● The World Bank’s ‘Building Prosperity through Policy’ approach underlined three key priorities across announcements made under its ambit: job creation at scale, unlocking private sector participation, and delivering “measurable results.” A key initiative in this regard includes the ‘MDB Common Approach to Measuring Jobs Outcomes” — a set of engagements to trace and measure the impacts of their actions on ‘more and better’ job creation, collectively agreed upon by 11 multilateral development banks (MDBs), including the World Bank.

● The Bank shone the spotlight on its “Water Forward” launch, in partnership with other MDBs and development finance institutions (DFIs), aimed at ensuring water security for ‘1 billion people by 2030.’ It is a platform aiming to align policy reforms, financing and partnerships for water related services, also marketed as “preconditions for job creation”. Water Forward centers on Country Water Compacts — government-led plans that bring policy reform, stronger institutions, and investment planning into one coordinated framework. Fourteen countries released their compacts at the Springs.

● The Bank also used the meetings to spotlight AgriConnect (launched at the Annuals last year), an agriculture-and-jobs push aimed at helping 300 million farmers move up the value chain, further extending the Bank’s broader pivot from climate-first language toward jobs, productivity and private-sector-led growth. It has pledged to double its yearly investment in agribusiness to $9 billion.

● Energy access, continued prioritisation of agribusinesses through AgriConnect and private capital mobilisation also featured prominently, with the Bank’s Mission 300 push to connect 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa to electricity by 2030, alongside MDB commitments to deepen coordination on private-sector development, local-currency financing, procurement reform and credit-risk transparency to crowd in investment.

Alongside the Spring Meetings, the 16th Ministerial Dialogue of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and V20 Finance Ministers was also held. Its official communiqué underscored that climate shocks are now macroeconomic shocks, undermining prosperity and requiring an overhaul of the international financial architecture. It called for a tripling of adaptation finance by 2035, and advocated for a V20-DFI Compact to better align development finance with the needs of climate-vulnerable economies. V20 central bank governors also advanced the Lifeline Fund, a proposed $1 billion multi-regional financial arrangement to provide rapid liquidity support to climate-vulnerable countries.

Debt sees movement: Borrower’s Platform launched following FFD4 in Seville

A notable development for the Global South was the launch of the Borrower’s Platform. Finance ministers and central bank governors from borrowing developing countries, on April 15 launched the Borrowers’ Platform, with the event opened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and attended by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Godwin Friday.

The Borrowers’ Platform communiqué acknowledges that many developing countries continue to face alarmingly high and deteriorating external debt positions, while noting that existing debt coordination mechanisms remain largely creditor-driven — an imbalance of power. The Platform, a key outcome for the 4th International Financing for Development Conference in Spain’s Seville last year, is to be a voluntary, non-binding forum for borrowing countries to discuss technical debt issues, share experiences, expand access to technical assistance and capacity building, and strengthen borrowers’ collective voice in the global debt architecture. United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) serves as its secretariat.

This presents a significant development for much of the Global South — over 2022 and 2023, Low- and Middle-Income Countries cumulatively paid $ 38.5 billion more to their external creditors in external public debt repayment than they received in fresh loan disbursement, resulting in a net negative transfer from poor to rich countries, as CSE’s factsheet ‘Debt’s Climate Link’ found.

US urges end to Bank’s climate finance strategy – meetings end without resolve

The most friction on climate at the Spring meetings was undoubtedly over attempts to discontinue the World Bank’s climate action plan, notably most strongly by the US. Slated to end in June 2026, the World Bank’s 2nd Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP), under which the commitment of 45 per cent of all lending towards climate related activities came into force, may be discontinued.

It was explicitly called ‘nonsensical, myopic’ by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. As the bank’s largest shareholder, US opposition to one of the world’s largest lenders of climate finance is extremely problematic — Bessent asked the Bank to scrap its “nonsensical” plan and welcomed its expiry, further claiming it undermines its efforts of poverty reduction and economic growth. The European Union, along with some South American countries and small island nations, reportedly expressed diverging views. France presented a vocal opposition, with French Development Minister Eleonore Caroit stating that negotiations to extend the plan are underway. Prior to the Annual meetings in October last year, 19 of the 25 Executive Directors of the WB issued a joint statement supporting the continuation of the Bank’s work on climate change (including the 45 per cent target) — executive directors for the US, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Russia did not sign on then.

Why does the World Bank’s Climate Finance Strategy matter?

In the context of shrinking official development assistance, and specifically declining climate-related international lending, the effective removal of climate from the Bank’s core policy push could have several consequences (despite the already modest $300 billion climate finance target pledged at COP29 in Baku two years ago). Renewable energy projects such as wind and solar, essential not only for emissions reductions but also for energy security and self-reliance, may be harder to fund. Most proposals on meeting the $300 billion target, and especially the “aspirational” $1.3 trillion promised to developing countries, call on MDBs to help fill the climate finance gap in a major way; the week’s developments could complicate that path.

Even if lending continues under different labels, the pushback against the climate agenda at another globally significant forum remains concerning. Countries most affected by climate change are often those most in need of accessible, predictable and high-quality climate finance. They stand to lose if the strategy is not renewed, though the extent remains unclear. Civil society has rightly criticised the existing climate finance approach, including its growing reliance on private sector-led models, but a flawed plan is still preferable to no plan, as the financial accountability and climate campaigning group Recourse has stated.