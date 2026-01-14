“We are skating on the frontlines of climate change”

Captain of the national women’s ice hockey team since 2018, Tsewang Chuskit was only 10 years old when she first tried the sport in her village, Tangtse, in the Changthang region of Ladakh. She has not just led the team in the international arena but also earned individual accolades.

Behind this rise, however, lies the truth that Chuskit and other Indian ice hockey players, all from Ladakh, are at risk of losing their first practice rinks and their homes due to climate-related impacts. In an interview with Dakshiani Palicha, Chuskit shares her concerns about ice loss, on and off the rink:

Dakshiani Palicha: How has growing up in Ladakh shaped you into the sportsperson that you are today?

Tsewang Chuskit: Growing up in Changthang, nature was everything to me. The thin air, brutal winters and challenging terrain made me tough before I even started skating. Living in Ladakh taught me about resilience, teamwork and respect-ing the land — lessons that are important for any athlete. Being close to nature gave me a kind of discipline. I learned to adapt quickly, stay calm when things get rough, and find strength in the simple things.

DP: As a sportsperson, which impacts or signs of climate change resonate with you the most? How do they affect your performance?

TC: The biggest hit for me is the loss of ice. Ice is not just where we play; it is our home.

When it melts early or is not smooth, it messes with our training and takes away our connection to the sport. Plus, the uncertainty about whether there will be ice each winter affects my motivation. It is a constant reminder that our sport’s future depends on how we treat the environment. Playing ice hockey in Ladakh today is both a passion and a statement—we are skating on the front-lines of climate change.

When I first started skating, we had natural ice for about four to five months a year. Now, it is down to just two months, sometimes even less. The ice forms later and melts earlier, and it is often not safe to skate on. It is heartbreaking, not just for athletes like me but also for farmers who depend on the land and for kids who look forward to skating in winter.

We have had to adapt by travelling to higher altitudes for practice or going to short training camps. This has pushed us to think about artificial rinks and how to preserve ice better while connecting sports to climate action.

DP: Do you see other climatic or weather changes affecting your home region — for example, drought or heatwaves, sudden rain or snowfall, scarcity of water and resources, or disease outbreaks? Who or what would you say is responsible for the emergence of this crisis?

TC: Every year, things are changing: shorter winters, weird rain patterns and drier summers. Streams that used to flow all year now dry up early, leading to water shortages in villages, and the pasturelands are shrinking. It is a global issue, not just one person’s fault. But I think the rapid tourism and over-building in sensitive areas are making it worse locally. We need to find a balance because Ladakh’s ecosystem is too delicate for unchecked growth. You have had some experience in international arenas.

DP: Do you feel that the impacts of changing climate in India are different from what people in general, and sportspersons in particular, in other countries face?

TC: After competing internationally, I have noticed that climate change hits differently in India compared to other countries. In places with better facilities, like artificial rinks, they can adapt more easily. In Ladakh, we rely on nature, so when the ice melts early, our whole training system is in trouble. Our communities depend more on natural cycles for water and livelihoods, so climate impacts hit us harder and faster.

But we have always lived close to nature, so we have traditional knowledge and adaptability that the rest of the world could learn from.

DP: Have these impacts changed you personally or influenced your lifestyle in any way?

TC: I have become a lot more aware of my impact on the environment, whether it is travel, waste, or how much water I use. Climate change is not just some distant problem; it is something we feel every season.

As an athlete, I have realised that the environment is part of our sport. I try to talk about these issues because young athletes in Ladakh need to understand that protecting nature is part of represent- ing where they come from. It has made me more mindful and vocal about sustainability, both on and off the ice.

DP: What are some specific messages you feel compelled to spread awareness about or urge others to explore? What is the one message you would like to share using your platform?

TC: I want to use my platform to highlight how climate change connects with opportunities for young girls in remote areas. This is not just an environmental issue; it is about access. If our lakes stop freezing, girls lose not just their play- ground but also their dreams.

Through sports, I have learned that small actions can lead to big changes. My message to everyone, especially athletes, travellers and adventurers, is simple: respect the land that gives you adventure. Whether you’re skating on it or riding through it, your journey should give back more than it takes.

My appeal is: “Protect the ice, protect our future.”

This interview is from the January 1-15, 2026 special edition, Anxiety in a warming world, featuring exclusive interviews with Dia Mirza, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Nila Madhab Panda, Sajana Sajeevan, Mamang Dai, Manish Mehrotra and others, as well as columns by scientists, activists and journalist.