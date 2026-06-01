Western coast to get wetter and hotter; reduced monsoon rainfall over coastal Odisha and West Bengal by 2040, warns a new study

According to Anurag Behar, CEO of Azim Premji Foundation, climate change is not some distant future challenge—it is the reality of today. “2040 is just 16 years away. This dataset brings to life the impacts of climate change with much greater immediacy, highlighting how we must restructure our infrastructure and governance to ensure we collectively address this crisis,” said Behar. Azim Premji University is a part of Azim Premji Foundation’s vision for social change.

The new study focuses on near-term projections (2021-2040) using CMIP6 model projections that have been corrected for regional bias to improve accuracy, said Goswami. CMIP6 (Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6) is the latest global framework for climate forecasting, combining data from over 30 international laboratories to create the world’s most accurate climate simulations. It allows scientists to “zoom in” on specific districts with much higher resolutions than ever before.

Rising heat & wet-bulb temperatures

According to the recently released report, approximately 40 coastal districts are likely to see maximum summer average temperature rise by over 1 degree Celsius (°C) by 2040 with respect to the 1960s baseline. The west coast of India is expected to suffer the most.

Ernakulam district in Kerala is projected to have the maximum rise of 1.3°C in its maximum summer (average) temperature followed by Alappuzha (+1.2°C), Kozhikode (+1.2°C) and Kachchh (+1.2°C).

On the east coast, Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu and Khorda in Odisha are projected to have the maximum rise of 1.1°C in their maximum summer (average) temperatures.

The Azim Premji University report also warns that coastal Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to experience high summer wet-bulb temperatures, touching 31 degrees Celsius (C), which is considered the threshold where dangerous heat stress begins for humans, even for healthy, resting individuals. Wet-bulb temperature measures how well the human body can cool itself through sweating. It accounts for both air temperature and humidity. When the air is humid, sweat evaporates slower, making a person feel much hotter than the standard (dry bulb) temperature reading.

“For decades, we treated climate change as a global abstraction—a problem of polar ice caps and distant centuries. But our findings show that for the Indian coastline, the crisis is hyper-local and immediate,” said Harini Nagendra, Director, School of Climate Change and Sustainability, Azim Premji University. “Whether it is the heat stress in Ernakulam or the rising salinity in the Sundarbans, our vulnerability is visible in all aspects of our daily lives,” she added.