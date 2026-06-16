Western disturbance brings rain and storm alerts across India

A fresh spell of unsettled weather is expected across large parts of India as an active western disturbance affects northern regions and the southwest monsoon advances further inland. According to the latest weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department on June 16, several states are likely to see thunderstorms, gusty winds, rainfall and dust storms over the coming days.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of the Northeast and southern India, while heatwave conditions may continue in some pockets of central and southern India. The changing weather pattern could bring temporary relief from intense heat in some regions, but authorities have warned of local disruption from strong winds, waterlogging, reduced visibility and possible traffic delays.

Delhi-NCR likely to see storms

Delhi-National Capital Region and adjoining regions are expected to see light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds between June 16 and June 21, 2026. Dust storms may also occur in isolated areas as atmospheric instability increases.

Although the southwest monsoon has not yet reached the national capital, pre-monsoon activity has intensified. Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 38 degrees Celsius (°C) and a minimum of about 27°C. Humidity may continue to cause discomfort during the day, though evening showers and cloud cover could bring some relief.

Residents have been cautioned about possible disruption from strong winds, including falling tree branches and reduced visibility.

Himalayan states remain active

The western disturbance is also expected to keep weather conditions active across the Himalayan region. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive intermittent rainfall over the next several days.

Light to moderate rain is forecast in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh until June 17, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may continue to receive showers until June 21. Continuous rainfall in mountain areas can raise the risk of landslides, road blockages and travel disruption, particularly in vulnerable locations.

Tourists and residents have been advised to follow official weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall.

Thunderstorms, dust storms forecast

Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely across Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and nearby regions. Wind speeds may reach 40-50km/h in many areas. Western Rajasthan faces a higher risk, with dust storms and strong winds expected to reach up to 80km/h in some districts.

Such conditions can affect transport, visibility and outdoor activity. Thunderstorms and scattered rainfall are also likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Rain batters Northeast, South

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Bihar, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Several districts are under yellow alert, with rainfall likely to range between 64.5 millimetres (mm) and 115.5 mm in some places.

This could increase the risk of waterlogging, localised flooding and disruption to daily life, particularly in flood-prone areas.

Monsoon circulation over southern India is expected to strengthen rainfall activity further in the coming days. The southwest monsoon has continued its gradual advance across the country. Its northern limit now passes through parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Meteorologists expect favourable conditions for further advance over the next four to five days, covering more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. The monsoon’s progress is important for agriculture, especially kharif sowing.

However, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in parts of Telangana and Vidarbha. Konkan-Goa, Marathwada and Odisha may experience hot and humid weather. As India moves deeper into the monsoon season, residents across affected regions have been advised to follow local weather advisories and take precautions during thunderstorms, heavy rain and dust storms.