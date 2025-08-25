‘Western disturbances lingering in India till monsoon due to climate change, causing extreme rainfall in Himalayas ’

DTE interacted with Hunt via email on the subject of increased WDs during the monsoon season, the possible causes and what could be done to mitigate the extreme rainfall-related disasters due to this anomaly?

Akshit Sangomla (AS): Is there an increase in western disturbances during the current monsoon season?

Kieran Hunt (KH): Certainly yes. The numbers you quote from the IMD data are far in excess of the normal values (usually 0 or 1 per month in July and August, maybe up to 2 in June).

AS: How anomalous is such an occurrence?

KH: I’m not sure, but we do know that there has been a rapid increase in these ‘monsoonal WDs’ in the last few decades, and so events like this that were rare in the past are effectively becoming the new normal.

AS: Do you think WDs have had an influence on the various extreme rainfall events in the mountains during the monsoon season that have led to landslides and flash floods?

KH: Very likely that at least some of these would not have happened without WDs. (Though without going through case by case, impossible to put a number on it!)