Climate Change
What did heads of state and governments promise at COP29?
The event brought together world leaders to discuss the urgent need to address climate change and take action to mitigate its impacts
On November 12 and 13, 2024, a crucial conference was held by heads of state and government at the ongoing 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.
