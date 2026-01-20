Climate Change
What lies beneath Antarctica’s ice? A new map reveals the hidden landscape
The map reveals alpine-style valleys, deeply eroded troughs, flat lowlands and high-relief terrain buried under the ice.
People on Earth know more about the surface of Mercury than what lies beneath Antarctica’s massive ice sheets. That gap is now narrowing.
Researchers have unveiled a detailed new map of Antarctica’s landscape hidden kilometres below ice. The map reveals alpine-style valleys, deeply eroded troughs, flat lowlands and high-relief terrain buried under the ice.
