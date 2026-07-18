When El Niño stops being a probability: A field journey into Marathwada with SukhaRakshak AI

For months I had been watching El Niño build on a screen — El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) probabilities climbing week after week, sea-surface temperatures warming in the equatorial Pacific, the seasonal outlooks tilting steadily towards “below normal.” It is one thing to read a risk in a dashboard. It is another to feel it in the soil. So, I set out to do the latter: a 400-kilometre, nine-hour drive from Pune to Sambar village in Parbhani district, into the heart of Marathwada, to see whether the field would tell the same story our forecasts were telling.

It did.

I usually return home in late June to the familiar rhythm of the southwest monsoon — a drizzle that settles in and builds towards heavier July rains. This year that rhythm was missing. In conversations with family and neighbours across Pune and the drought-prone districts beyond, the message was the same: little rain, and a monsoon that was arriving late. The realisation was painful, because our recently launched ENSO outlook had already flagged exactly this. India had entered June with a rainfall deficit of around 38 per cent as the monsoon stalled on its way inland, and the India Meteorological Department’s seasonal forecast points to a below-normal season of roughly 92 per cent of the long-period average — driven, in large part, by an El Niño that the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has now confirmed is present and strengthening, with a strong chance of intensifying to a very strong event by winter.

Marathwada and Vidarbha — districts such as Parbhani, Nanded and Beed — sit precisely where these shocks land hardest. They are among the least-developed and most frequently drought-affected regions of Maharashtra, where a failed or delayed monsoon does not just dent yields; it compounds debt, distress and migration. This is the terrain where a forecast has to translate into a decision a farmer can actually act on.

From dashboard to doorstep

My first stop was Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth (VNMKV) in Parbhani, where I met agricultural scientists to understand conditions on the ground and, through them, ran an online demonstration of SukhaRakshak AI for the State Agriculture Department. SukhaRakshak AI is a multilingual, AI-enabled drought advisory system developed by International Water Management Institute and supported by CGIAR Programs on Climate Action and Sustainable Farming, and Digital Transformation Accelerator to put timely, actionable climate and agronomic guidance directly into farmers’ hands. More than 100 officers joined the session to explore how the drought advisory tool could support preparedness and mitigation — not only for the immediate sowing window, but across the rest of the Kharif season and into Rabi planning. The response was encouraging: officers saw it as a practical companion to the excellent groundwork the Government of Maharashtra is already laying through its Maha-VISTAR AI farmer-advisory initiative.