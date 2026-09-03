When the Gods can’t fight climate change: the Panchubarahi story

When the five heavy black-stone deities had to be moved from the old temple because the advancing sea threatened to swallow it, the old tradition itself had to be temporarily broken. For the first time in centuries, men entered the sanctum to help carry the approximately 1.5-tonne idols to safety. The priestesses subsequently performed purification rituals.

There is something profoundly symbolic about that moment. The sea did not merely force a temple to move. It forced a centuries-old cultural practice to bend. And that is the kind of loss that rarely appears in a disaster assessment.

When geography disappears, culture follows

I have previously written about young people from Bagapatia telling me something that has stayed with me: “Our originality is gone; we live with a duplicate identity.”

Their words explain something that statistics cannot.

The new Panchubarahi temple allows the rituals to continue. The deities remain. The priestesses continue their traditions. But the geography that gave those traditions their deeper meaning is disappearing.

The old temple was inseparable from the seascape. It belonged to the villages that are now under the sea. It was associated with the lives of sailors and fisherfolk who sought the blessings of the deities before going out to sea and after returning. Panchubarahi literally means “five wild boars”, reflected in the five carved faces of the deities. The deities were also traditionally connected to the surrounding mangrove ecosystem.

When the people moved, their relationship with the mangroves and their traditional access to that landscape also changed. That is a double loss: loss of place and loss of relationship with place.

And for young people, it can become a loss of the thread connecting them to their ancestors.

This is non-economic Loss and Damage

Climate policy is reasonably good at counting what can be counted: houses destroyed, hectares of farmland lost, boats damaged, roads washed away and money required for reconstruction.

But how do we count the loss of an ancestral landscape? How do we calculate the value of a temple whose significance comes not from its bricks but from its relationship with a particular sea, mangrove, village and community?

How do we compensate a young person for losing the cultural geography through which she or he understood belonging?

This is where Non-Economic Loss and Damage (NELD), or what I would term ‘invisible/uncountable loss and damage’ becomes so important.

The climate discourse increasingly recognises losses involving cultural heritage, identity, territory, habitability, traditional knowledge, social cohesion and relationships with ecosystems. But even the term “non-economic” perhaps understates the magnitude of what is happening. For a community, these losses may represent the loss of its entire world.