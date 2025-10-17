Where springs once sang, silence now echoes across the Eastern Himalayas

Even more alarming is the additional burden on women, who now spend long hours fetching water from distant springs, a form of labour that often goes unrecognised. On average, women spend about two hours each day collecting water, a routine that begins with carrying heavy buckets along steep, uneven paths.

Where mornings were once filled with the singing of springs, they are now marked by the weary voices of women making their way to collect water. These enduring voices reflect not only the pain and resilience of women managing households largely on their own, but also their hope that the education and well-being of their children will bring positive change.

This is more than a local inconvenience, it is part of a wider crisis sweeping across the Indian Himalayas. Changing rainfall patterns, deforestation, and unsustainable land-use practices have caused the steady decline of natural springs, the primary source of freshwater for rural Himalayan communities. As springs dry up, agricultural lands turn barren, households lose their livelihoods, and villages are gradually emptied as people migrate to cities in search of work. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many who had migrated returned, only to confront parched soil, non-flowing springs, and the absence of sustainable income. The consequences of drying springs are social, economic, and deeply cultural—threatening not only the environment but the very fabric of Himalayan life.

According to a 2018 report by central think tank NITI Aayog, nearly 50 per cent of springs in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) are either drying up or have already dried. Across India, roughly 200 million people depend on spring water, particularly in ecologically fragile mountain systems such as the Himalayas, the Western and Eastern Ghats, and the Aravallis. Yet, until recently, these vital sources received scant attention in national water governance frameworks. India’s national water policies of 1987, 2002, and 2012 — the most comprehensive to date — made no mention of springs, reflecting a broader pattern of institutional neglect. It was only in 2018 that NITI Aayog formally acknowledged both the significance and degradation of these sources, releasing its first report on the Inventory and Revival of Springs in the Himalayas for Water Security.

Beyond environmental loss, the drying of Himalayan springs is a crisis for communities, culture, and livelihoods. Millions depend on these waters, yet their decline remains largely overlooked in policy and public discourse. The silence of the springs is a warning that without urgent attention, the voices, traditions, and lives tied to them may disappear forever.