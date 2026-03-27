While the US retreats, India steps up on climate: Union Cabinet announces new NDC

India has unveiled its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for 2031-2035 under the Paris Agreement. The new climate pledge sets three headline targets: cutting emissions intensity by 47 per cent below 2005 levels, achieving 60 per cent non-fossil installed power capacity, and expanding India’s carbon sink to 3.5–4 billion tonnes through forest cover all by 2035.

But what do these numbers actually mean? And how ambitious is India’s new NDC compared to its previous pledge?

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