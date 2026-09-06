Why a new study on Everest’s human footprint feels personal to me

On a partly sunlit day in May 2024, when I eventually reached the Khumbu Glacier after six days of trekking, I was struck by the number of people staying there. The trek was part of a science journalism Climate Boot Camp in the Everest region, organised by the Nepal Forum of Science Journalists (NFSJ), bringing together 10 South Asian journalists.

The base camp didn’t look like merely a temporary staging point for a handful of climbers preparing for an extraordinary ascent to the world’s tallest mountain.

The scene was strikingly different from the remoteness I had imagined. Tents were scattered across a large part of the glacier, forming what looked less like a temporary mountaineering outpost and more like a bustling high-altitude tourist settlement.

I, like most of my fellow trekkers in our group, kept wondering what impact could such a persistent and telling human presence and the resultant human activities, ranging from cooking and heating to urinating and defecating, have on the glacier?

Thankfully, those impressions have now acquired a striking scientific dimension. While I was surprised to see people beyond my expectations staying at the camp, I could not have known that a scientific study, sometime soon, would put surprising numbers against some of the questions that arose in my mind back then.

From trail experiences to science

A new study in Regional Environmental Change by Springer Nature, after examining the human footprint at Everest Base Camp (EBC) and its possible contribution to local glacier melt, has analysed how human activity at the base camp impacts the Khumbu Glacier.

Using field data from the spring 2023 climbing season, the study examined the energy released through the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), kerosene, and petrol for cooking, heating, and electricity, as well as the heat generated by human urinary discharge.

The numbers which the researchers have arrived at, are astonishing.

Over roughly 50 days, the study found that about 1,600 tents at EBC consumed 824 LPG canisters, 18,935 litres of kerosene and 5,130 litres of gasoline for cooking, heating and power generation.

Adding the heat associated with human urinary discharge, they calculated a total release of about 849,174 megajoules of thermal energy. The equivalent amount of heat which would be sufficient to melt approximately 2,492 tons of glacier ice and snow.

The researchers estimated that climbers and support staff can generate more than 6,000 litres of urine a day at high altitude, much of which is released directly onto the Khumbu Glacier. According to their calculations, heat contained in the urine alone has the energy equivalent to melting roughly 154 tonnes of ice over a season.