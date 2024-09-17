Why is Europe facing autumn floods and early snowfall?
In recent days, Europe has been contending with extreme weather conditions, bringing record-breaking snowfall and devastating floods across the continent. As September progresses, Austria and neighbouring countries are witnessing weather patterns described by experts as ‘unprecedented’.
While snowfall at high altitudes in September is not unusual, the current situation is extraordinary. Snow is now falling as low as 700 metres in Austria, with up to 2 metres expected at higher elevations by the end of Monday. According to the Austrian storm warning centre, UWZ, some regions could surpass their previous September snowfall records within just a few days.
However, the severe weather is not confined to snow. Storm Boris has unleashed torrential rain across central and eastern Europe, causing severe flooding and high winds. The storm has already claimed eight lives, including a drowning in Poland, flood-related deaths in Romania, and an Austrian firefighter who lost his life while responding to the crisis. Thousands have been evacuated as rivers across the continent have burst their banks.