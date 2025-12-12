Why global environmental negotiations keep failing — and what we can do about it

Who really decides? Formally, it is the member states — that’s nations and entities like the EU. On paper, every country has an equal voice. In reality, power dynamics tell a different story.

Some nations dominate the floor with large, well-prepared teams, armed with technical experts and seasoned negotiators. They arrive with detailed positions, ready to shape the agenda. Others, often from smaller or less-well-resourced states, struggle to be heard. Their delegations are thin, sometimes just one or two people juggling multiple sessions.

Gender gaps persist, too. Despite decades of commitments to equality, men still speak far more often than women in many negotiations – up to four times more in some sessions of the recently collapsed Global Environment Outlook, the UN’s flagship report on the state of the global environment that connects climate change, nature loss and pollution to unsustainable consumption.

Negotiations to agree on possible ways to tackle the issues fell apart when some governments failed to agree with scientific conclusions outlined in the report. This is not just about optics, and it affects whose perspectives shape global environmental policy. When voices are missing, so are ideas and priorities.

Scientists, meanwhile, sit at the back of the room. Their role is largely reactive — allowed to clarify technical points only when specifically asked by member states. Their expertise, which should anchor decisions in evidence, is often sidelined by political bargaining . The result? Policies that sometimes drift away from what science says is necessary to protect ecosystems and communities.

The new fault lines

Rising nationalism and geopolitical tensions make cooperation harder. Environmental action is increasingly framed as a sovereignty issue, with domestic interests trumping global solutions. Climate pledges are weighed against economic competitiveness, biodiversity targets through trade-offs and resource control. Trust erodes, negotiations drag on, and the planet pays the price.

This reality shows in the slow progress of major agreements. Multilateralism, once the only path forward, now splinters into shifting blocs. Some countries stall decisions to protect short-term gains; others walk away entirely, creating a void — and an opportunity for others to step in.