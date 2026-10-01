Why Himalayas are caught off guard during floods

The fact is, even though governments, scientists and organi-sations have been introducing measures to cope with floods for decades, changing climate and weather patterns are increasingly compromising collective capacities to predict and prepare for floods.

NEED FOR WARNING

Flood risk governance globally operates through two modalities: first is the material but forced separation of land and water, through an interwoven system of embankments, spurs and canals. These hard barriers aim to prevent flood hazards from reaching productive land. Second is preparing societies to cope with flood impacts through early warning systems...

This article was originally published in the October 1-15, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth