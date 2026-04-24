Why southeastern US is burning — extreme drought is only part of the reason

An exceptional drought across the southeastern US has turned normally humid Georgia and Florida into a tinderbox, fueling dozens of wildfires that have destroyed homes, scorched tens of thousands of acres and triggered air quality alerts. A persistent high-pressure system, low humidity, dry vegetation and strong winds have combined to create ideal conditions for fast-spreading, dangerous fires.
Large parts of the southeastern US are in the midst of an exceptional drought, and it is in Florida and Georgia.
One of those wildfires, in , had by April 23, 2026, and state officials said about 1,000 other homes were at risk. Another fire near the Georgia-Florida border had and was only about 10% contained. The smoke from the blazes in Atlanta, in the north-central part of the state.
Why is a region of the US more often known for seeing so many wildfires?
I , including how weather patterns can lead to conditions conducive to wildfires. Here’s what’s happening to drive these conditions:
Wildfires need to spread: low relative humidity, dry fuels and strong winds.
Much of the Southeast has been in a . From mid-March to mid-April 2026, the region saw less than a quarter of its normal precipitation for that time of year.
As a result, the US Drought Monitor classified most of this region in by mid-April.
Part of the reason for the lack of rainfall has been a persistent high-pressure system over the Southeast.
are areas where air aloft sinks toward the surface, preventing clouds and precipitation from forming. The Southeast high-pressure system resulted from the presence of , a northward bend in this fast current of air several miles above Earth’s surface.
Another consequence of this high pressure has been the presence of generally southeast winds, which have transported warm and fairly dry air into the area.
The relative humidity — a measure of the amount of moisture in the air relative to the maximum amount the air can contain at its actual air temperature — has also been very low due to warmer-than-usual temperatures and lower-than-usual moisture.
As a result of these conditions, and can quickly become fuel for wildfires. That kind of dry fuel is widespread throughout rural areas of Georgia and north Florida.
Once a fire starts, whether from lightning, power lines or other human sources, strong winds can spread it rapidly in these conditions.
As global temperatures rise, the . This, in combination with , could be conducive for increased wildfire activity.
Wildfires do eventually burn out. It takes a combination of help from the atmosphere, with moisture to douse them, and firefighters clearing away dry fuel to stop their spread.
Georgia and Florida may get a reprieve soon from the weather, as multiple low-pressure systems are forecast for the region in late April and early May that could bring rainfall. In the meantime, more than half of Georgia’s counties are , as several agencies battle the flames to protect homes with helicopters in the air and firefighters on the ground.