Will the village survive? Question that haunts everyone after landslide at Rimbi in West Sikkim

Residents of Rimbi, a village in Gyalshing district of the Himalayan state of Sikkim, are staring at an uncertain future as they look back at their devastated village. Having been forced to leave their homes, they can only hope that their displacement is temporary and that they will soon be able to return. A devastating landslide struck the village on the night of September 24, 2026, forcing residents to evacuate their homes.
Sonam Sherpa, a resident of Rimbi, told Down To Earth (DTE) that more than 30 houses are either at risk or have been completely destroyed. “The residential colony of the Rimbi hydropower project was swept away. Apart from the colony houses, several other houses in the village have also been affected to such an extent that they are no longer habitable. Mud and debris have filled the houses, and the villagers have been evacuated.”
Saying that Rimbi had witnessed such devastation for the first time, Sonam added, “Last year, there was a minor landslide that caused little damage. But this year, on August 14, a massive landslide occurred, followed by several smaller ones. What happened last night was unimaginable. The entire slope of Singlitam Hill gave way, severely affecting Rimbi. Singlitam village was also affected, though to a lesser extent, with five to six houses affected.”
Narrating what he witnessed, Sonam added, “There is a stream that got blocked due to the landslides and eventually got redirected towards Rimbi village, carrying a huge load of mud, debris and large boulders.” For Sonam and others in Rimbi, the question that looms largest is whether their village will ever again be habitable.
Reports suggest that residents evacuated from the village are taking shelter at the Rimbi Panchayat House, in relief camps or with relatives.
Undoubtedly, incessant rains have struck parts of Sikkim, including Rimbi and adjoining areas. As per the IMD data, Yuksom recorded 224.6 mm of rain during the 24 hours from 9.30 am on September 24 to 9.30 am on September 25, which is a large amount. But is it the only factor that contributed to the devastation?
Sonam believes that although the rain is incessant, it doesn’t account for something very unusual. “The hilly terrains receive rainfall of large quantity every year. And the rainfall of past couple of days are not that unusual.”
The depression over the Bay of Bengal has caused rainfall in widespread areas, including West Bengal, North Bengal, Sikkim as well as Nepal. People in parts of Nepal have been warned to stay away from rivers and remain indoors.
However, the involvement of other factors that are not immediately apparent cannot be denied as having been linked with the Rimbi disaster. Chandrani Sinha, an environmental journalist with extensive experience of working in the Himalayan parts of India, told DTE that Rimbi raises a larger Himalayan question. “What happens when development enters a landscape that cannot absorb it?” she said.
Chandrani added that Rimbi’s geographical location makes it a crucial junction. “To reach several important tourist destinations, one has to pass through Rimbi. This places the village on the strategic map of development projects. Roads and other infrastructure have expanded rapidly over the past few years. In addition, there is a proposal for a new small-scale hydroelectric project in Rimbi. Such activities can alter and destabilise hill slopes, making them more susceptible to landslides,” she said.
She added, “Geologically, Sikkim’s mountains are young and, therefore, fragile. The use of heavy machinery, dynamite blasting and hill cutting only adds to the concerns.” Chandrani apprised DTE that she has filed a PIL against the illegal construction in Darjeeling Hills.
Sonam Sherpa also raised similar concerns. “Although we cannot determine the cause of the devastation in Rimbi with certainty, villagers have been speculating about the role of development projects carried out in the area. The construction of new roads a few years ago is one factor they have pointed to. Extensive use of heavy machinery and hill cutting took place during the construction. Moreover, the dumping of mud and debris after the completion of the project may have further aggravated the situation,” he said.
“Very recently, a public playground was constructed on top of the hill, for which the contractor had to cut into the entire hillside to level the ground. The resulting mud, debris and boulders were dumped at one location, which may have further aggravated the situation,” Sonam added.
Gyatcho Lepcha, a prominent environmental activist in Sikkim and general secretary of the Affected Citizens of Teesta, which campaigns for the protection of the Teesta, said human activities have contributed significantly to disasters in Sikkim.
“Last year, when we visited Rimbi as part of our ‘Free Flowing of All Rivers’ campaign, we saw extensive sand mining in the Rimbi River. It did not appear to be something being carried out by the villagers. The scale of sand mining suggested that it could have been linked to some construction projects,” he said.
“Stone quarries have increased significantly. Vibrations generated by hill blasting and the use of crushers send tremors through the fragile mountains, rendering them susceptible,” he added.