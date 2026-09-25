Will the village survive? Question that haunts everyone after landslide at Rimbi in West Sikkim

Residents of Rimbi, a village in Gyalshing district of the Himalayan state of Sikkim, are staring at an uncertain future as they look back at their devastated village. Having been forced to leave their homes, they can only hope that their displacement is temporary and that they will soon be able to return. A devastating landslide struck the village on the night of September 24, 2026, forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

Sonam Sherpa, a resident of Rimbi, told Down To Earth (DTE) that more than 30 houses are either at risk or have been completely destroyed. “The residential colony of the Rimbi hydropower project was swept away. Apart from the colony houses, several other houses in the village have also been affected to such an extent that they are no longer habitable. Mud and debris have filled the houses, and the villagers have been evacuated.”

Saying that Rimbi had witnessed such devastation for the first time, Sonam added, “Last year, there was a minor landslide that caused little damage. But this year, on August 14, a massive landslide occurred, followed by several smaller ones. What happened last night was unimaginable. The entire slope of Singlitam Hill gave way, severely affecting Rimbi. Singlitam village was also affected, though to a lesser extent, with five to six houses affected.”

Narrating what he witnessed, Sonam added, “There is a stream that got blocked due to the landslides and eventually got redirected towards Rimbi village, carrying a huge load of mud, debris and large boulders.” For Sonam and others in Rimbi, the question that looms largest is whether their village will ever again be habitable.

Reports suggest that residents evacuated from the village are taking shelter at the Rimbi Panchayat House, in relief camps or with relatives.