Climate Change
Winterless Christmas: Why record heat hit the US and Europe
Unseasonal warmth linked to persistent high-pressure systems and climate change
This Christmas didn’t feel like winter for millions across the United States and parts of Europe. Record-breaking temperatures, spring-like warmth, and shattered December records led scientists to describe the event as a “winterless Christmas.”